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Daycare in Hoofddorp

Updated on Apr 1, 2026

Are you looking for expat-friendly or English-speaking daycare providers in Hoofddorp? Take a look at our recommended daycare options.

2 results

Kindergarden

Discover Kindergarden childcare in Hoofddorp! With three locations spread across Hoofddorp, there’s always a Kindergarden centre that suits you and yo... show more

Amsterdam, Almere
11 more

Stichting Kinderopvang Haarlemmermeer

Early learning starts at the SKH-childcenters in Hoofddorp, nearby Airport Schiphol and Amsterdam. Our enthusiastic pedagogical specialists meet your ... show more

Hoofddorp
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