Liberation Day Festivals 2017

Liberation Day celebrates the date the German army was defeated in the Second World War, which led to the liberation of the Netherlands from the Nazi regime on May 5, 1945.

Liberation Day Festival

Every Dutch province has its own Liberation Day Festival that can be visited free of charge. North and South Holland even have two!

In 2017, many of the festivals will be celebrating their 25th edition. Check out where you can go to celebrate freedom in the Netherlands:

› Amsterdam

Cultuurpark Westergasfabriek, 11am-11pm

Liberation Day Festival Amsterdam (The Free West) features six live music stages as well as a dance stage with various styles and DJs.

The stages will be covering everything from indie rock and reggae to afro funk and underground pop.

The festivities will be accompanied by the traditional Freedom Fair (Vrijheidsmarkt), where you can find nice merchandise, interesting organisations and several food trucks.

The first known names of the line-up are Diouff, The Mysterons and Amariszi. The festival fire will be lit at 2pm.

› The Hague

Het Malieveld, 1pm-11pm

Freedom Festival The Hague is an idealistic mix of music, stand-up comedy, literature and debate where everyone is welcome. Music will be playing on the main stage and the Sena Talent stage.

Highlights of the performers at Freedom Festoval The Hague include Will and the People, Kenny B, Ceux Qui Marchent Debout, The Cool Quest and Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano.

› Rotterdam

Het Park (below the Euromast), 12am-11pm

Liberation Day Festival South Holland in Rotterdam features two stages with various artists and music, debates and comedy for all ages.



YouTube video by Het Vrije Westen





YouTube video by Bevrijdingsfestival Zuid Holland

Thumb image taken from YouTube video by Bevrijdingsfestival Zuid Holland