Liberation Day Festivals 2017

Liberation Day Festivals 201729 April 2017, by Alexandra van Kampen
Liberation Day celebrates the date the German army was defeated in the Second World War, which led to the liberation of the Netherlands from the Nazi regime on May 5, 1945.
Liberation Day Festival
Every Dutch province has its own Liberation Day Festival that can be visited free of charge. North and South Holland even have two!
In 2017, many of the festivals will be celebrating their 25th edition. Check out where you can go to celebrate freedom in the Netherlands:
› Amsterdam
Cultuurpark Westergasfabriek, 11am-11pm
Liberation Day Festival Amsterdam (The Free West) features six live music stages as well as a dance stage with various styles and DJs.
The stages will be covering everything from indie rock and reggae to afro funk and underground pop.
The festivities will be accompanied by the traditional Freedom Fair (Vrijheidsmarkt), where you can find nice merchandise, interesting organisations and several food trucks.
The first known names of the line-up are Diouff, The Mysterons and Amariszi. The festival fire will be lit at 2pm.
› The Hague
Het Malieveld, 1pm-11pm
Freedom Festival The Hague is an idealistic mix of music, stand-up comedy, literature and debate where everyone is welcome. Music will be playing on the main stage and the Sena Talent stage.
Highlights of the performers at Freedom Festoval The Hague include Will and the People, Kenny B, Ceux Qui Marchent Debout, The Cool Quest and Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano.
› Rotterdam
Het Park (below the Euromast), 12am-11pm
Liberation Day Festival South Holland in Rotterdam features two stages with various artists and music, debates and comedy for all ages.
› Utrecht
Park Transwijk, noon -11pm
Liberation Day Festival Utrecht features two stages full of musicians such as Indian Askin, 45ACIDBABIES and Altin Gün.
› Haarlem
Haarlemmerhout, until 11pm
Liberation Pop (Bevrijdingspop) in Haarlem is a popular event that’s been around since 1980. It is the first Liberation Day Festival for young adults, and it was the basis on which the others were modelled.
Every year, about 150.000 visitors attend the celebrations, making it the largest free open air festival in the Netherlands. Bevrijdingspop features many performances, as well as various activities to celebrate freedom.
Nine other festivals
The nine other Liberation Day Festivals in 2017 can be found in:
› Almere
› Den Bosch
› Vlissingen
› Roermond
› Wageningen
› Zwolle
› Assen
› Leeuwarden
› Groningen
