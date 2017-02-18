The best breakfasts in Amsterdam

Raised a global citizen, to an Irish father and American mother, Kiri has lived and worked in five c...
The best breakfasts in Amsterdam18 February 2017, by Kiri Scully
If you’re missing a typical breakfast from the UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Canada or the U.S., it’s likely you take your breakfast very seriously.
And whilst you could just make it yourself... quite frankly, you’d rather sit down at a café with a good cuppa and dig into that well-deserved fry-up!
A Dutch breakfast
Oh but wait, that’s not what the Dutch are known for. A stereotypical Dutch breakfast consists of what most of us would call a "continental" breakfast; bread, butter, a few slices of cheese, cold-cuts, and a hard-boiled egg.
Still delicious. But if breakfast is your forte... your favourite meal of the day, then you’ll be looking for something a little more substantial.
Breakfast hotspots in Amsterdam
With a wealth of cafés and restaurants to choose from, Amsterdam is not lacking in choice. But when it comes to brunch, we'd like to highlight a few special spots.
› Bakers and Roasters
This place is pretty spectacular. From a Kiwi Brekkie to Navajo Eggs, you will not be disappointed with these gourmet fry-ups. With two branches on either side of Amsterdam, Bakers and Roasters is a side-street hidden gem. Still, it attracts crowds and understandably, a long queue. Get there early.
Kadijksplein 16 1018 AC Amsterdam
Eerste Jacob van Campenstraat 54, 1072 BH, Amsterdam
› Staring at Jacob
With a menu that sounds like it’s named its brunches after... maybe dreams, this place is bound to hit the spot! You could go for their "Miso Horny", "Bone Thugs & Brioche", or heck, their "F***in’ Everything!"... no guesses what that includes. This American inspired breakfast/bar is not for the faint-hearted.
Jacob van Lennepkade 215, 1054 NH, Amsterdam
› Coconuts and Coffee
Built in what looks like a building out of the much loved PS2 game Crash Bandicoot - it was actually an art deco theatre - this café is a trendy hotspot in De Pijp. With its stylish interior and inventive use of coconuts as decorative items, this place has space to seat three floors of hungry mouths in search of a beach vibe. Be sure to try their pancakes.
Ceintuurbaan 282-284, 1072 LR, Amsterdam
› Greenwoods
Another popular place. There are two locations in Amsterdam and if it’s the weekend, then you should definitely make sure you get there early, or you’ll be queuing outside for up to an hour. Though small, the aromas should tickle your taste buds enough to keep you coming back for more traditional breakfasts.
Singel 103, 1012 VG Amsterdam
Keizersgracht 465, 1017 DK, Amsterdam
Photo © Bakers and Roasters
› The Breakfast Club
It does what the title says; a good breakfast. Though not affiliated with The Breakfast Club in London, it comes pretty close. With a world vibe, The Breakfast Club serves up breakfasts from across the globe, from New York pancakes to Mexican Huevos Rancheros to a good old London fry-up. With three locations around Amsterdam, it’s not a bad choice!
Bellamystraat 2, 1053 BL, Amsterdam
Haarlemmerplein 31, 1013 HR, Amsterdam
Wibautstraat 56, 1091 GN, Amsterdam
› Little Collins
When it comes to breakfast inventions, this café could end up in the Guinness Book of Records! From Kimchi pancakes to their Waffle On, their menu is full of flavour, texture and things you’d never expect to put together. Definitely a satisfying choice.
Eerste Sweelinkstraat 19F, 1073 CL, Amsterdam
› Berry
If breakfast isn’t your thing, and you’d rather just have something light and typically continental, then this café does a mouth-watering croissant along with several homemade cakes, which they often make right in front of you. Great marketing! The café is so homely, it could literally be someone’s dining room or lounge. It’s a great place to chill, hang out with a friend or read a magazine.
Bilderdijkkade 27, 1053 VH, Amsterdam
› The Avocado Show
And now for the new kid on the block! Did someone scream avocado? Breakfast would not be complete without avocado smothered all over your plate. That’s right, this café is long overdue! We haven’t tried it yet, as it literally just opened its doors… but let’s just say, we have high hopes for this one!
Daniel Stalpertstraat 61, 1072 XB, Amsterdam
Have we missed your favourite breakfast hotspot?
Amsterdam is full of hidden surprises… there's no doubt we missed a bunch of brunch hotspots. Feel free to add your favourites in the comments below.
