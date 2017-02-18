The best breakfasts in Amsterdam

If you’re missing a typical breakfast from the UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Canada or the U.S., it’s likely you take your breakfast very seriously.

And whilst you could just make it yourself... quite frankly, you’d rather sit down at a café with a good cuppa and dig into that well-deserved fry-up!

A Dutch breakfast

Oh but wait, that’s not what the Dutch are known for. A stereotypical Dutch breakfast consists of what most of us would call a "continental" breakfast; bread, butter, a few slices of cheese, cold-cuts, and a hard-boiled egg.

Still delicious. But if breakfast is your forte... your favourite meal of the day, then you’ll be looking for something a little more substantial.

Breakfast hotspots in Amsterdam

With a wealth of cafés and restaurants to choose from, Amsterdam is not lacking in choice. But when it comes to brunch, we'd like to highlight a few special spots.

This place is pretty spectacular. From a Kiwi Brekkie to Navajo Eggs, you will not be disappointed with these gourmet fry-ups. With two branches on either side of Amsterdam, Bakers and Roasters is a side-street hidden gem. Still, it attracts crowds and understandably, a long queue. Get there early.

Kadijksplein 16 1018 AC Amsterdam

Eerste Jacob van Campenstraat 54, 1072 BH, Amsterdam

With a menu that sounds like it’s named its brunches after... maybe dreams, this place is bound to hit the spot! You could go for their "Miso Horny", "Bone Thugs & Brioche", or heck, their "F***in’ Everything!"... no guesses what that includes. This American inspired breakfast/bar is not for the faint-hearted.

Jacob van Lennepkade 215, 1054 NH, Amsterdam

Built in what looks like a building out of the much loved PS2 game Crash Bandicoot - it was actually an art deco theatre - this café is a trendy hotspot in De Pijp. With its stylish interior and inventive use of coconuts as decorative items, this place has space to seat three floors of hungry mouths in search of a beach vibe. Be sure to try their pancakes.

Ceintuurbaan 282-284, 1072 LR, Amsterdam

Another popular place. There are two locations in Amsterdam and if it’s the weekend, then you should definitely make sure you get there early, or you’ll be queuing outside for up to an hour. Though small, the aromas should tickle your taste buds enough to keep you coming back for more traditional breakfasts.

Singel 103, 1012 VG Amsterdam

Keizersgracht 465, 1017 DK, Amsterdam