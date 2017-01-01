Pluk de Nacht 2017

Are you tired of how some great international movies never reach Dutch movie theatres? Go to the outdoor cinema event Pluk de Nacht in Amsterdam!

Outdoor movie festival by night

Pluk de Nacht (Seize the Night) is an outdoor movie festival by night dedicated to sharing films that haven’t been aired in Dutch cinemas, or which have only reached a very small audience.

All year through, the organisation visits international film festivals to carefully select the best cinematic works. Anything can hit the screen; from tragic rural documentaries to absurd romantic comedies, from animations to road movies.

Pluk de Nacht will also make appearances in Utrecht and Arnhem.

Pluk de Nacht programme

Every year, Pluk de Nacht manages to create a surprising programme with various attractions that go beyond the screen.

All images courtesy of Pluk de Nacht