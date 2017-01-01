Pluk de Nacht 2017

Pluk de Nacht 2017Film / Amsterdam
August 16-26
Amsterdam
Are you tired of how some great international movies never reach Dutch movie theatres? Go to the outdoor cinema event Pluk de Nacht in Amsterdam!
Outdoor movie festival by night
Pluk de Nacht (Seize the Night) is an outdoor movie festival by night dedicated to sharing films that haven’t been aired in Dutch cinemas, or which have only reached a very small audience.
All year through, the organisation visits international film festivals to carefully select the best cinematic works. Anything can hit the screen; from tragic rural documentaries to absurd romantic comedies, from animations to road movies.
Pluk de Nacht will also make appearances in Utrecht and Arnhem.
Pluk de Nacht programme
Every year, Pluk de Nacht manages to create a surprising programme with various attractions that go beyond the screen.
All images courtesy of Pluk de Nacht
Earlier editions of the festival saw orchestras playing the soundtracks of short films, interesting themed nights and a focus on films from specific countries.
Young artists are offered a platform in more ways than just film screenings, making the festival a place where you can experience all kinds of initiatives.
Free access
Pluk de Nacht is a freely accessible event, and serves as a meeting place for lovers of film, art and new media, as well as food, drinks and parties.
If you want to sponsor the festival you can reserve a beach chair for viewing, and make a donation of your choice. You can also rent a blanket.
English-language films
Most screened films are English-language or provided with English subtitles.