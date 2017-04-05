8 special spots in the Netherlands you may not have heard of

We’re all aware of the many tourist spots of the Netherlands; Amsterdam being the main city that everyone goes to visit, filled with historic sites and museums, and more recently, Rotterdam for its stunning modern architecture.

When you’ve been there and done that, and you’re now a resident with a few more weekends to fill up, you may want to venture out a little further.

Getting around the Netherlands

First things first; if you don’t have a car, or you’d just rather enjoy the scenic train journey, then the NS has some great offers available on their newly launched English website, Discover Holland. They have various deals, which often include a meal or beverage option.

Our favourite deal, however, can be found at your local Albert Heijn. Every so often, the supermarket offers a weekend away train deal for around 15 euros. It gives you unlimited access across the entire country for the weekend of your choice that are within the valid ticket dates.

It’s well worth it, especially if you’re keen to go and visit some of the smaller, less known areas of the Netherlands on the same day.

10 less known places to visit in the Netherlands

Here are eight of our favourite towns around the Netherlands that are less struck by the tourist fever:

› Brielle

Brielle is a charming little seaside town situated about 35 km from Rotterdam. It’s a historic place, best known for the Capture of Brielle by the Watergeuzen (Dutch rebels) on the April 1, 1572 during the Eighty Years War, which led to the massive Dutch uprising against the Spanish.

If you like monuments, then this place is for you. Brielle has the highest per capita count of monuments in the entire country and what’s brilliant about it is that most of these have managed to be maintained in their original state with over 400 of them having made it onto the National Heritage list.

It’s definitely a prime location for all you drone lovers because the aerial views of this town’s star-shaped structure deriving from an old 1713 fort are simply breath-taking. It has nine bastions and five ravelins that can be seen clearly from the air, and numerous gates are still in their original form.

You can visit a mid-18th-century porter’s house as well as a 1704 brick gate called Langepoort and a replica of the official 19th-century mill situated on the fort’s walls called ‘t Vliegend Hert.

If you haven’t got a drone, you can get a great view climbing the steps of the Grote Sint-Catharijnekerk, a church where William of Orange married his third wife in 1575.

Brielle’s library is also worth a visit. Called Arsenaal, which was originally the town’s weapon depot built in 1708 and later used as a military base in 1922.

To get an overview of the town’s history, it’s worth visiting the old City Hall which is now a historic museum called Den Briel, or if you know Dutch, there is a City Walking Tour app available for your smartphone.

› Naarden

Like Brielle, Naarden is also a star fort with restored walls and a moat, situated just a stone-throw away from Amsterdam. Although it had its own municipality for most of its existence, it became part of a new one with Muiden and Bussem called Gooise Meren in 2016.

There is lots to see in this old town including the Nederlands Vestinmuseum (Fortress Museum), the bi-annual Naarden Photo Festival and on Good Friday the town celebrates with a performance of Bach’s St Matthew Passion in the Grote Kerk (Great Church), which dates back to the 15th century.

It is one of the oldest churches in the Netherlands having survived the Spanish invasion and the burning down of the town. The church has numerous wooden vaults that were hidden for many years until its recent restoration, which can now all be seen by the public during the numerous events that it hosts including music nights and the photo festival.



Bunkers of the fortress, Naarden

If that wasn’t enough, there is also the Spaanse Huis (Spanish House), which was originally also a church until it became a home to migrants before Spanish troops conducted a massacre of the inhabitants who gathered there to hear a peace proposal.

The city hall established in 1615, which once served a French garrison as a bakery became the Comenius museum from 1967 until 1992, and is now known as the Weegschaal Museum.

› Schiedam

Schiedam is a city and independent municipality on the outskirts of Rotterdam. It is well known for its distilleries, malt houses and production of jenever (gin).

The internationally renowned Ketel One is often referred to by the word “schiedam” by many French and English. So if gin is your thing, you should pay the National Jenever Museum a visit.

It was during the Golden Age in the 18th century when the French had put a standstill on their drink imports that Schiedam flourished with dozens of distilleries that exported gin internationally and gave the city its nickname "Black Nazareth".

Furthermore, Schiedam is home to the five tallest windmills in the world because they needed to be seen above the warehouses. These are called De Noord (The North), Walvisch (Whale), Drie Koornbloemen (Three Corn Flowers), Nieuwe Palmboom (New Palm Tree) and Vijheid (Freedom).

The city was also known for its most famous Dutch saints such as Saint Lidwina, whose relics can be found at Liduina Basilica. During the 15th century, the city flourished as a place of pilgrimage for those devoted to her.

It was also Lidwina that ordered the building of the castle known today as Huis te Riviere or Slot Mathenesse (Castle Mathenesse). Remnants of the castle can still be seen today in Schiedam near the city hall.

Schiedam also became known for fishing herring, a favourite of the Dutch today, as it was also a large shipbuilding city during the 19th and 20th centuries.

Schiedam was established originally as part of Rotterdam in 1309 after the river Schie was dammed to protect is from the North Sea seawater.

› Enkhuizen

This stunning city is part of West-Frisia in North Holland. Enkhuizen is a picturesque harbour town similar to Hoorn and Amsterdam in many ways in that it was known to assist in overseas trade during the times of the East India Company.



Old ships, Enkhuizen

It was one of the largest marinas in the Netherlands, particularly during the 17th century when it was at the peak of its power, yet it soon lost the competition to Amsterdam.

It is currently home to the Zuiderzeemuseum, where you can find out all about Enkhuizen’s history. It is also worth visiting the city’s oldest building, the Drommedaris from 1540. But perhaps the most exciting are the boat trips available to the port of Medemblik.

› Ameland

Ameland is one of the West Frisian Islands situated at the north coast of the Netherlands and is famous for its sand dunes. With its neighbouring tourist hotspots of Texel or Terschelling, Ameland is sometimes overlooked.