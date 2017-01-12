10 international music hits by Dutch artists

Classic pop hits come from all over the world, and the Dutch have contributed their fair share!

From rock and trance to Eurodance and ballads, the Netherlands has brought forth some popular English-language or instrumental ditties that you may think were created by native English speakers. This list might inspire you to go out and find other successful hits that came from unexpected countries.

Hits by Dutch artists

Here are 10 pop songs by Dutch artists, that became international hits between the 60s and the last few years:

› Radar Love

Golden Earring

The Hague rock formation Golden Earring is probably one of the most famous Dutch rock bands in history.

70s song Radar Love is about a driver who is on the way to his lover, and communicates with her through letters and phone calls. The song describes his thoughts as he is on his way.

› Venus

Shocking Blue

Recorded in 1969, this rock song reached number one spot in nine different countries. It was written by Robbie van Leeuwen, and performed by Shocking Blue, a band from The Hague that played psychedelic rock.

› Eruption

Van Halen

This instrumental Van Halen song was written and almost exclusively performed by the innovative electric guitarist Eddie van Halen in 1978.

Together with his older brother Alex, a drummer, they founded hard-rock band Van Halen. The two were born in Nijmegen, but relocated to America when they were quite young.

› Get Ready For This

2 Unlimited

Dutch electronic music group 2 Unlimited created a range of hits, among which Get Ready For This (1992) was the most successful, together with No Limit.

Get Ready For This is one of the most frequently played songs at sporting events around the world, and can be heard in various movies and television shows.

› We like to party

The Vengaboys

This Eurodance song quickly gained popularity in the US and other countries in the late 90s.

The Vengaboys are from Rotterdam, and their other hits include "Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom!!" and "We're Going to Ibiza". They were awarded the name of best-selling dance group of the year by the World Music Awards in 2001.