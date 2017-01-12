10 international music hits by Dutch artists

English and Japanese theatre and culture are my forte. My mother was raised in England, and my grand...
10 international music hits by Dutch artists12 January 2017, by Alexandra van Kampen
Classic pop hits come from all over the world, and the Dutch have contributed their fair share!
From rock and trance to Eurodance and ballads, the Netherlands has brought forth some popular English-language or instrumental ditties that you may think were created by native English speakers. This list might inspire you to go out and find other successful hits that came from unexpected countries.
Hits by Dutch artists
Here are 10 pop songs by Dutch artists, that became international hits between the 60s and the last few years:
› Radar Love
Golden Earring
The Hague rock formation Golden Earring is probably one of the most famous Dutch rock bands in history.
70s song Radar Love is about a driver who is on the way to his lover, and communicates with her through letters and phone calls. The song describes his thoughts as he is on his way.
› Venus
Shocking Blue
Recorded in 1969, this rock song reached number one spot in nine different countries. It was written by Robbie van Leeuwen, and performed by Shocking Blue, a band from The Hague that played psychedelic rock.
› Eruption
Van Halen
This instrumental Van Halen song was written and almost exclusively performed by the innovative electric guitarist Eddie van Halen in 1978.
Together with his older brother Alex, a drummer, they founded hard-rock band Van Halen. The two were born in Nijmegen, but relocated to America when they were quite young.
› Get Ready For This
2 Unlimited
Dutch electronic music group 2 Unlimited created a range of hits, among which Get Ready For This (1992) was the most successful, together with No Limit.
Get Ready For This is one of the most frequently played songs at sporting events around the world, and can be heard in various movies and television shows.
› We like to party
The Vengaboys
This Eurodance song quickly gained popularity in the US and other countries in the late 90s.
The Vengaboys are from Rotterdam, and their other hits include "Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom!!" and "We're Going to Ibiza". They were awarded the name of best-selling dance group of the year by the World Music Awards in 2001.
› Father & Friend
Alain Clark
2007 brought forth a touching duet by Dutch singer Alain Clark and his father, Dane Clark. The song was a hit in various European countries.
The two dedicate the refreshingly honest ballad to their relationship as family and friends, and take pride in being in each other’s lives.
› Hocus Pocus
Focus
1971 song Hocus Pocus was high in the charts in various countries. It was performed by Dutch progressive rock band Focus, made up of performers from the pit band for the Dutch production of the rock musical Hair.
Including sounds like yodelling, scat singing, whistling, organ playing and flute riffs, the hyperactive and eccentric piece gained much appreciation from the public. It still pops up as background music in various television shows.
› Somebody
Natalie La Rose
Dutch singer Natalie La Rose debuted with her song Somebody in 2014. The song's popularity was aided by the fact that it was produced in Miami, and featured established American singer and rapper Jeremih.
Somebody uses samples of I Wanna Dance With Somebody by Whitney Houston, as well as a few other songs.
› Better off Alone
Alice Deejay
2000 hit song Better off Alone inspired a more accessible and commercial brand of trance music.
Alice Deejay was a pop-trance collective by DJ Jurgen. They created a few more songs, but Better off Alone was their undisputed highlight.
› A little less conversation (2002 remix)
Junkie XL
A little less conversation was a popular song performed by Elvis in the 1968 film Live a Little, Love a Little. In 2002, it was remixed by the Dutch Junkie XL, or Tom Holkenborg, and became a worldwide hit once again. You can often hear the song in pop culture films and commercials.
The remix featured a later recording of Elvis with a lower voice, more focus on guitars and horns, and an added funk drum beat.
Did we miss any, or do you want to share any hits from your home country? Let us know in the comments below!
