Royal Health Foam: For a truly comfortable sleep

Looking for a good night’s sleep? Royal Health Foam has been producing high quality, comforting mattresses since 1998.

The company's philosophy is that each person is unique, and choosing a good mattress is a very personal choice.

Picking out a mattress can be tricky though. Is your body more suited to pressure relieving memory foam or resilient cold foam? How firm should your mattress be in order to get the proper comfort and support you need?

Personal advice

If you need help choosing your new mattress, Royal Health Foam is happy to assist by giving you proper advice, specifically tailored to your sleeping needs.

You can visit their showroom in The Hague, which is open 7 days a week, to compare and try out different mattresses.

Trial period

Not only can you test RHF’s mattresses in their showroom, you can also test them at home during the 45-day trial period!

Royal Health Foam was the first mattress company in the Netherlands to offer such a trial period.

The trial period allows you to adjust and adapt to your new mattress. Experience shows that it takes some time before the body has adapted to a new sleeping position; this is called the "positional correction period". Generally, you should take into account a correction period of two to three weeks.

How the 45-day trial period works:

› You order the mattress of your choice.

› The mattress is delivered straight to your bedroom, without any delivery costs.

› Is the mattress not to your liking? You can exchange it or have it collected with a 100% money back guarantee. Collecting or delivering the new mattress will also be free of charge.

› If the mattress still isn't what you were expecting, you can exchange it once more, or you can have it collected. Again, this service is entirely free of charge.

Returned mattresses are discounted by 40%.