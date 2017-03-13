Most professionals do not find their element. Will you be one of them?

Join the How Company workshop at the IamExpat Fair and learn how to re-set your personal success blueprint before it’s too late…

Why is it important to find your element? Julia Sullivan from How Company explains.

The year was 1992, the place was Amsterdam. I had come over from London where I’d been hired and I was planning to stay in the Dutch capital for one or two years.

I lived around the corner from the flower market, up five flights of stairs at the top of a typical narrow canal house. From my bedroom, I could hear the trams on Leidsestraat.

I got my teeth into my job and would work until eight most evenings. Nothing was in my comfort zone; it was a new position, new city, new friends, new language, new life and there were no old friends to fall back on. But I enjoyed the newness of it all and life was good.

After a year or so, I was feeling at home in the city and doing well at work, but I started to ask myself if I was really fulfilled. And if I was really honest with myself... I wasn’t. I was doing my job well, my agenda was full, but as a human being I wasn’t in my "element".

Reprogramming your personal success blueprint

I went to a course in personal leadership, right here in Amsterdam. And there I learned that I had a personal success blueprint that was programmed to the setting average-to-good, which would never allow me to be truly excellent.

I understood that this blueprint would keep me on the same average-to-good path for the rest of my life, however hard I worked, unless I flipped a switch in how I communicated with myself.

My path had been to work hard and keep others happy. But it hadn’t gotten me where I wanted and required so much effort I wasn’t sure how long I could keep it up.

During the training, I discovered to my surprise that the room was filled with other professionals who, in the privacy of four walls, all admitted that while they were successful, they hadn't found their element yet. These days, it is common for most professionals to never find it at all.

Flip the switch

Thankfully for me, my switch flipped, and my blueprint changed. Within three months I was promoted and went up two salary scales. Within one year I qualified as a communications trainer and gave my first seminar, and within five years I was working as a facilitator with senior managers in schools, hospitals and organisations.

I was in my element, and the fact that I was a foreigner in Holland didn’t even cross my mind anymore.



Julia Sullivan