Castlefest 2017 in the Keukenhof Castle grounds

Step into the fantasy world of Castlefest at Kasteel Keukenhof!

Fantasy and magic

Transport yourself into a fantastical realm of castles and magical beings at the spectacular Castlefest! This great event for all ages is a totally immersing experience with fantasy-themed music, costumes, merchandise, writing and good food!

Music performances

Four festival stages will feature a large number of bands, playing everything from Celtic music to modern tunes.

Activities

Stroll over the market, try a medieval workshop or discover the Larp village - you won't easily get bored at Castlefest! Activities include arrow making, corsets 101, face paints, a storyteller, folk dancing and themed sports games.

Lighting the Wickerman

An annual highlight of the festival is the lighting of the Wickerman. All visitors, performers and merchants come together for this bonfire ritual.



Thumb photo by Anouk Pross

All images courtesy of Castlefest