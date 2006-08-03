Castlefest 2017 in the Keukenhof Castle grounds

Castlefest 2017 in the Keukenhof Castle groundsFestivals / Other
August 03-06
Other
Step into the fantasy world of Castlefest at Kasteel Keukenhof!
Fantasy and magic
Transport yourself into a fantastical realm of castles and magical beings at the spectacular Castlefest! This great event for all ages is a totally immersing experience with fantasy-themed music, costumes, merchandise, writing and good food!
Music performances
Four festival stages will feature a large number of bands, playing everything from Celtic music to modern tunes.
Activities
Stroll over the market, try a medieval workshop or discover the Larp village - you won't easily get bored at Castlefest! Activities include arrow making, corsets 101, face paints, a storyteller, folk dancing and themed sports games.
Lighting the Wickerman
An annual highlight of the festival is the lighting of the Wickerman. All visitors, performers and merchants come together for this bonfire ritual.
Anouk Pross
Rezien
Keshia van Rossum
Thumb photo by Anouk Pross
All images courtesy of Castlefest
Julien Hezard