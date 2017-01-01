Pride Amsterdam 2017Festivals / Amsterdam
29 July - 06 August
Amsterdam
The internationally renowned Amsterdam Pride returns to the Dutch capital for nine days of parties, screenings, exhibitions, debates and of course, the Canal Parade!
Celebrating diversity and acceptance
What began as a small, one-day event in 1996, Pride has expanded to a multi-day event, attracting more than 500.000 visitors from the Netherlands and abroad.
Initially founded as a way to provide visibility, the event has become increasingly inclusive, addressing various issues within the LGBTQ community.
Issues that the event will focus on include: conflicting elements of identity, negotiating relationships between religion and sexuality, the state of transgender and bisexual people, care for LGBTQ seniors and the acceptance of various fetish communities.
Pride Park
On Saturday July 29, the Vondelpark will be filled with activities like a rainbow market, sports workshops and performances.
Before Pride Park starts, the Pride Walk will begin by the "Homomonument" at the Westerkerk, and march to the park for the event’s official opening.
Pride at the Beach
For the first time ever, on July 31, Pride is taking to the beach with parties, performances and a proud Rainbow flag hoisted in the presence of the mayor of Amsterdam.
YouTube videos and thumb image by Pride Amsterdam
Canal Parade
On August 5, Pride presents its biggest highlight, the Amsterdam Canal Parade.
80 decorated boats sail along the canals carrying costumed dancers, LGBTQ-supportive organisation representatives and statement-making, humorous decorations. The Parade attracts thousands of cheering viewers every year.
Participating boats have various messages, such as promoting the peaceful coexistence of different religions, working for international freedom and celebrating all sexual orientations and genders.
Other highlights 2017
During Pride Amsterdam 2017 you can enjoy more highlights such as inspirational talks and exhibitions, exhilarating performances and great parties!
Which inspiring or entertaining events will you attend? Pride offers a wide spectrum of options to keep you busy! Check out the full event agenda here.
Make sure you don’t miss some of the some of the most fun and inspiring activities:
› Cabaret La Gaîté
› Transpride
› LoveFunTriatlon
› Open Air Cinema
› Dykes on Bikes
› Loveswim
› Street Parties
› Closing Party Dam Square