Pride Amsterdam 2017

The internationally renowned Amsterdam Pride returns to the Dutch capital for nine days of parties, screenings, exhibitions, debates and of course, the Canal Parade!

Celebrating diversity and acceptance

What began as a small, one-day event in 1996, Pride has expanded to a multi-day event, attracting more than 500.000 visitors from the Netherlands and abroad.

Initially founded as a way to provide visibility, the event has become increasingly inclusive, addressing various issues within the LGBTQ community.

Issues that the event will focus on include: conflicting elements of identity, negotiating relationships between religion and sexuality, the state of transgender and bisexual people, care for LGBTQ seniors and the acceptance of various fetish communities.

Pride Park

On Saturday July 29, the Vondelpark will be filled with activities like a rainbow market, sports workshops and performances.

Before Pride Park starts, the Pride Walk will begin by the "Homomonument" at the Westerkerk, and march to the park for the event’s official opening.

Pride at the Beach

For the first time ever, on July 31, Pride is taking to the beach with parties, performances and a proud Rainbow flag hoisted in the presence of the mayor of Amsterdam.



YouTube videos and thumb image by Pride Amsterdam