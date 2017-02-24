The perfect expat bracelet: Hey, it mimics human touch

As an expat, it’s likely your life involves long distance relationships; whether it’s your parents you’ve had to leave behind, your partner that works overseas, or you’ve had to part with your beloved children.

Whilst social media is a great way to stay in touch with close friends and loved ones, it restricts non-verbal communication. What do you do when you can’t find the right words to express what you mean or you just want to give your loved one a hug?

Hey was invented by Mark van Rossem and David van Brakel who started an Utrecht-based company called House of Haptics. They came up with a bracelet that uses unique technology to allow you to touch your loved one from anywhere in the world.