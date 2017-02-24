The perfect expat bracelet: Hey, it mimics human touch

Raised a global citizen, to an Irish father and American mother, Kiri has lived and worked in five c...
The perfect expat bracelet: Hey, it mimics human touch24 February 2017, by Kiri Scully
As an expat, it’s likely your life involves long distance relationships; whether it’s your parents you’ve had to leave behind, your partner that works overseas, or you’ve had to part with your beloved children.
Whilst social media is a great way to stay in touch with close friends and loved ones, it restricts non-verbal communication. What do you do when you can’t find the right words to express what you mean or you just want to give your loved one a hug?
Hey was invented by Mark van Rossem and David van Brakel who started an Utrecht-based company called House of Haptics. They came up with a bracelet that uses unique technology to allow you to touch your loved one from anywhere in the world.
Similar to the idea of a friendship bracelet, it comes with two bracelets; one for you and one for your loved one. When the bracelets are hooked up via Bluetooth and an app on your smartphone, you can stroke, tap, touch or even pinch your bracelet and the other person wearing the other one, will feel it. Perhaps it could be a nice addition to a Skype conversation.
"Sometimes you just need to know that someone is thinking of you," Sergio, a Hey tester.
