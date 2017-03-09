If you've got your driver's license and you enjoy driving then this could come as more of a let down; self-driving cars will soon be seen on public roads in the Netherlands.

The new Dutch law

The decision was made by the Dutch government, in response to Minister Schultz van Haegen of Infrastructure and the Environment who had proposed a bill to test driverless vehicles.

The law is strictly allowing the experimentation of such vehicles (Experimenteerwet Zelfrijdende Auto) by loosening legal restrictions so that manufacturers will have more opportunities to conduct elaborate tests.

Smart cars

Despite assumptions, driverless vehicles can drive in closer proximity with each other meaning that they utilise more road space. They can also communicate with each other allowing traffic to flow more freely. They are also more environmentally friendly and will, therefore, reduce the costs of operating a vehicle in the future.

Safer self-driving vehicles

According to the government, 90 percent of all road accidents are actually caused by human error. Self-driving cars are therefore predicted to have significantly fewer accidents.

With the new law, companies will be able to apply for permits to conduct tests with driverless vehicles on public roads with a person ready to take control remotely if something goes wrong.

Before, since 2015 when exemptions for testing were issued from the Netherlands Vehicle Authority (RDW), a person had to present inside the actual vehicle.

The RDW and other experts, including the National Scientific Institute for Road Safety Research in the Netherlands (SWOV), will assess areas for driverless vehicle testing in advance.



These tests will give the minister insight into whether further amendments to the legislation will need to be made.