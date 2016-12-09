Where to find the best coffee in Amsterdam

What’s so special about coffee, I hear you ask. Well now, may reading this article renounce your cheap coffee buying sins and baptise you into the realm of quality.

Defining a cup

Some people know a good cup of coffee when they taste one, and if you’re well-travelled, it’s likely you’ve come across a decent cup in trendy capitals like London and New York. If you’ve been really lucky, you may have made it down under to Melbourne, a place where bad coffee was phased out a long, long time ago.

Sure, Europe is also "known" for its "coffee", whether it be a Greek cup or a French cup. Even the Netherlands prides itself on its East India Company gems, like Van Nelle or Douwe Egberts… but my dear darlings, we’re not talking about black velvet that leaves your palate decked with coffee breath.

That’s right, it’s time to forget about coffee that got burnt somewhere down the corporate production line. This kind of coffee is special. This kind of coffee comes fresh off that fertile crop, gets locally roasted, and crafted right into your cup… with a decorative milk froth design on top!

Local Amsterdam roasters

As a rule of thumb, if it’s a chain, it’s likely the quality has tipped and given way to quantity. Still, Amsterdam has a fine calibre of independent coffee shops to tickle your curious taste buds.

From blends to single origins, there are many great cafés around, such a Toki, Filter or Coffee and Cononuts. And the secret they all have in common is that they buy their beans from local coffee roasters.

› Bocca

Bocca has acquired quite a name for itself. As one of the Netherlands early pioneers in the coffee bean business, Bocca began over a decade ago by two brothers; Menno and Tewis Simons.

They started out by supplying local cafés and restaurants with high quality, carefully roasted beans and then ventured into opening their own boutique located in a garage on Kerkstraat where they have a showroom, do tasting sessions, and train baristas. Their beans are also available at Marqt.

› Screaming Beans

Screaming Beans have two cafés, which they have cunningly named Screaming Beans 1 and Screaming Beans 2 located on Hartenstraat and Haarlemmerstraat. Owner Dick van den Heuvel, revamped the whole vibe to focus more on the coffee they offer, nudging it into the hipster realm.

Whilst technically not a roastery themselves, they take their beans to Bocca to get roasted and then package the beans up, ready for sale in their self-branded bags.

› Espressofabriek

Based in the old Westergasfabriek and having recently opened another shop in IJburg, this speciality coffee business was also one of Amsterdam’s first. Founded in 2005 by Rick Woertman, Espressofabriek has taken on the roasting process in order to craft the café’s own unique tasting profile.

The reason this screams "pro" is because if the roasting gets even slightly wrecked, there’s a good chance those customers won’t come back. Espressofrabriek is also sharing the love by letting other cafés come and use their facilities.

› White Label Coffee

Located on Jan Evertsenstraat, White Label catches your eye with its minimalistic interior, and regal coffee work-station platform located in the middle of the shop. Owners Francesco Grassotti and Elmer Oomkens, decided to build their business around a niche; they only brew single origin coffees. Currently, they are roasting their beans at their mentors place, Espressofabriek.

› Lot Sixty One

All hail to Oude West’s first mirco-roastery, Lot Sixty One. Launched by Aussie Adam, and located on Kinkerstraat, you just know it’s got to be good. A Coffeevine favourite, this roaster uses a 12kg Probat coffee roaster, located centrally in all its glory.

Though the space is small, they pride themselves on being able to tailor your cup to whatever type of coffee you’d prefer to drink.



For an interactive version, visit The Coffeevine.