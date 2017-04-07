 
Music Festivals in the Netherlands: Summer 2017

07 April 2017, by
(0)

Summer in the Netherlands is accompanied by some of the best outdoor music festivals in Europe. These high-quality events feature everything from big names in the electronic scene to hip-hop heavyweights and legends of classic rock.

If you're still on the fence about where to go, check out our suggestions and get your tickets before they sell out!

Please note that ticket prices do not include service or membership charges that may be applicable to the purchase price. All ticket prices (in euros) are for one-day passes unless otherwise indicated.

Summer Festivals - May 2017

Diynamic Festival

- Date: May 26
- Where: Amsterdam | Amsterdamse Bos
- Tickets: 29,50 | Purchase
- Featured artists: Solomun, Adriatique, Kollektiv Turmstrasse

909

- Date: May 27
- Where: Amsterdam | Amsterdamse Bos
- Tickets: 29,50 | Purchase
- Featured artists: Jeff Mills, Derrick Carter, Tommy Four Seven, Kenny Larkin

Summer Festivals - June 2017

Keltfest

- Date: May 27-28
- Where: Dordrecht | Hollandsche Biesbosch
- Tickets: 28 | Purchase
- Featured artists: Saor Patrol, Kilkenny Knights, Prima Nocta, Daddy-O

Free Your Mind Festival

- Date: June 3
- Where: Arnhem | Stadsblokken
- Tickets: 48 | Purchase
- Featured artists: Abstract Division, Andhim, Chris Stussy, Dax J, Oliver Schories

Amsterdam Open Air

- Date: June 3-4
- Where: Amsterdam | Gaasperpark
- Tickets: 82,50 | Purchase
- Featured artists: Girls Love DJs, Format, 44Bass, Arabic by Night

Pinkpop

- Date: June 3-4-5
- Where: Megaland | Landgraaf
- Tickets: 95 - 195 | Purchase
- Featured artists: Green Day, Justin Bieber, Imagine Dragons, Martin Garrix, Kings of Leon

Freshtival

- Date: June 3-4
- Where: Enschede | Het Rutbeek
- Tickets: 25 – 72,95 | Purchase
Featured artists: Nicky Romero, W&W, Headhunterz, La Fuente

Klein new Orleans

- Date: June 4
- Where: Utrecht | Hardebollenstraat
- Tickets: Free
- Featured artists: Holy Moly & The Crackers,Hillsback Brassband, The Streetbeat Empire, Dead Cat Stimpy

Best Kept Secret Festival

- Date: June 16-17-18
- Where: Hilvarenbeek | Beekse Bergen
- Tickets: 79 | Purchase
- Featured artists: Radiohead, Arcade Fire, Mitski, Toxe

Efteling Midsummer Festival

- Date: June 17
- Where: Efteling
- Tickets: 26,25-30 | Purchase
- Featured artists: Various DJs

Juliana Pop

- Date: June 18
- Where: Julianadorp
- Tickets: 22,50 | Purchase
- Featured artists: Diggy Dex, Waylon

Down the Rabbit Hole

- Date: June 23-24-25
- Where: Beuningen | Groene Heuvels
- Tickets: 129 | Purchase
- Featured artists: Moderat, Nicolar Jaar, Oscar and the Wolf, Bonobo

Nomads Festival

- Date: June 24
- Where: Amsterdam | Riekerhaven
- Tickets: 35 | Purchase
- Featured artists: Chez Damier, Marcellus Pittman, Red Greg, Paramida

Awakenings

- Date: June 24-25
- Where: Amsterdam | Spaarnwoude (Houtrak)
- Tickets: 39,50-95 | Purchase
- Featured artists: Alan Fitzpatrick, Nina Kravitz, Dave Clarke, Loco Dice

Amsterdam Roots

- Date: June 25
- Where: Amsterdam | Oosterpark
- Tickets: Free
- Featured artists: Flavia Coelho, N3rdistan, All We R Saying, Shishani & The Namibian Tales

WOO HAH! Festival

- Date: June 30 – July 1
- Where: Tilburg | Spoorzone
- Tickets: 37,90 | Purchase
- Featured artists: Flatbush Zombies, Hannah Faith, Aristoteles Mendes

Indian Summer Festival

- Date: June 30 – July 1
- Where: Broek op Langedijk | Geestmerambacht
- Tickets: 40-80 | Purchase
- Featured artists: Kensington, Jett Rebel, Chef's Special

Summer Festivals - July 2017

PITCH

- Date: July 1
- Where: Amsterdam | NDSM Amsterdam
- Tickets: 42,40 | Purchase
- Featured artists: Mura Masa, Mount Kimbie, Fatima Yamaha, Sango, Orpheu the Wizard

Jamrock

- Date: July 1
- Where: Zaandam | Balkenhaven
- Tickets: 35 | Purchase
- Featured artists: To be announced

North Sea Jazz Festival

- Date: July 7-8-9
- Where: Rotterdam | Ahoy
- Tickets: 87,50 | Purchase
- Featured artists: Jamiroquai, Steve Winwood, Tiggs Da Author, Jamie Liddell and The Royal Pharaos

Extrema Outdoor

- Date: July 7-8-9
- Where: Eindhoven | De Bergen Wanroy
- Tickets: 29-69 | Purchase
- Featured artists: Luciano, De Sluwe Vos, Recondite

Bospop

- Date: July 8-9
- Where: Weert | Weert-Noord
- Tickets: 65 - 100 | Purchase
- Featured artists: Anouk, Anastacia, The Pretender, Supertramp's Roger Hodgson, Beth Hart

A Day at the Park

- Date: July 15
- Where: Amsterdam | Amsterdamse Bos
- Tickets: 45 | Available at the entrance
- Featured artists: To be announced

Welcome to the Future

- Date: July 22
- Where: Amsterdam [Oostzaan] | Het Twiske
- Tickets: 53,50 | Purchase
- Featured artists: Ferro, Kolsch, Loco Dice, Seth Troxler

Milkshake Festival

- Date: July 29-30
- Where: Amsterdam | Westerpark
- Tickets: | Purchase
- Featured artists: Transformer, Wham Bam Thank You Ma'am, Erwin Olaf, Now&Wow

Summer Festivals - August 2017

Dekmantel Festival

- Date: August 2-3-4-5-6
- Where: Amsterdam | Amsterdamse Bos and more
- Tickets: 39-128 | Purchase
- Featured artists: British Murder Boys, Nina Kraviz, Jeff Mills & Tony Allen, Talismann

Schollenpop

- Date: August 5
- Where: Scheveningen | Zuiderstrand
- Tickets: Free
- Featured artists: To be announced

Electronic Family

- Date: August 5-6
- Where: Den Bosch
- Tickets: 39-70 | Purchase
- Featured artists: Emma Hewitt, Marcel Woods, Shogun, Paul Oakenfold

Dance Valley

- Date: August 12
- Where: Amsterdam | Spaarnwoude
- Tickets: 55-65 | Purchase
- Featured artists: To be announced

Loveland

- Date: August 12
- Where: Amsterdam | Sloterpark
- Tickets: 44,50 | Purchase
- Featured artists: Adam Beyer, Ben SIms, Michael Mayer, The Martinez Brothers

Appelsap Fresh Music Festival

- Date: August 12
- Where: Amsterdam | Flevopark
- Tickets: 47,50 | Purchase
- Featured artists: Lil Wayne, Dave, Kempi, 67

Lowlands

- Date: August 18-19-20
- Where: Biddinghuizen | Walibi Holland
- Tickets: 175 | Purchase
- Featured artists: Mumford & Sons, The XX, Editors, Bastille, Cypress Hill

Encore Festival

- Date: August 19
- Where: Amsterdam | NDSM-Werf
- Tickets: 44 | Purchase
- Featured artists: Migos, Jonna Fraser, Steffion Don Kevin, Mula B & Louivos

Voltt Loves Summer

- Date: August 26
- Where: Amsterdam | NDSM-Werf
- Tickets: | Purchase
- Featured artists: Acid Arab, Agents of Time, Alan Fitzpatrick, Antigone

Mysteryland

- Date: August 26-27
- Where: Haarlemmermeer
- Tickets: | Purchase
- Featured artists: Deadmau5, Alesso, Axwell ^ Ingrosso, Armin van Buuren


