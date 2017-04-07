Music Festivals in the Netherlands: Summer 2017

For expats of all colours, shapes & sizes

Summer in the Netherlands is accompanied by some of the best outdoor music festivals in Europe. These high-quality events feature everything from big names in the electronic scene to hip-hop heavyweights and legends of classic rock.

If you're still on the fence about where to go, check out our suggestions and get your tickets before they sell out!

Please note that ticket prices do not include service or membership charges that may be applicable to the purchase price. All ticket prices (in euros) are for one-day passes unless otherwise indicated.

Summer Festivals - May 2017

- Date: May 26

- Where: Amsterdam | Amsterdamse Bos

- Tickets: 29,50 | Purchase

- Featured artists: Solomun, Adriatique, Kollektiv Turmstrasse

- Date: May 27

- Where: Amsterdam | Amsterdamse Bos

- Tickets: 29,50 | Purchase

- Featured artists: Jeff Mills, Derrick Carter, Tommy Four Seven, Kenny Larkin

Summer Festivals - June 2017

- Date: May 27-28

- Where: Dordrecht | Hollandsche Biesbosch

- Tickets: 28 | Purchase

- Featured artists: Saor Patrol, Kilkenny Knights, Prima Nocta, Daddy-O

- Date: June 3

- Where: Arnhem | Stadsblokken

- Tickets: 48 | Purchase

- Featured artists: Abstract Division, Andhim, Chris Stussy, Dax J, Oliver Schories

- Date: June 3-4

- Where: Amsterdam | Gaasperpark

- Tickets: 82,50 | Purchase

- Featured artists: Girls Love DJs, Format, 44Bass, Arabic by Night

- Date: June 3-4-5

- Where: Megaland | Landgraaf

- Tickets: 95 - 195 | Purchase

- Featured artists: Green Day, Justin Bieber, Imagine Dragons, Martin Garrix, Kings of Leon

- Date: June 3-4

- Where: Enschede | Het Rutbeek

- Tickets: 25 – 72,95 | Purchase

Featured artists: Nicky Romero, W&W, Headhunterz, La Fuente

- Date: June 4

- Where: Utrecht | Hardebollenstraat

- Tickets: Free

- Featured artists: Holy Moly & The Crackers,Hillsback Brassband, The Streetbeat Empire, Dead Cat Stimpy

- Date: June 16-17-18

- Where: Hilvarenbeek | Beekse Bergen

- Tickets: 79 | Purchase

- Featured artists: Radiohead, Arcade Fire, Mitski, Toxe

- Date: June 17

- Where: Efteling

- Tickets: 26,25-30 | Purchase

- Featured artists: Various DJs

- Date: June 18

- Where: Julianadorp

- Tickets: 22,50 | Purchase

- Featured artists: Diggy Dex, Waylon

- Date: June 23-24-25

- Where: Beuningen | Groene Heuvels

- Tickets: 129 | Purchase

- Featured artists: Moderat, Nicolar Jaar, Oscar and the Wolf, Bonobo

- Date: June 24

- Where: Amsterdam | Riekerhaven

- Tickets: 35 | Purchase

- Featured artists: Chez Damier, Marcellus Pittman, Red Greg, Paramida

- Date: June 24-25

- Where: Amsterdam | Spaarnwoude (Houtrak)

- Tickets: 39,50-95 | Purchase

- Featured artists: Alan Fitzpatrick, Nina Kravitz, Dave Clarke, Loco Dice

- Date: June 25

- Where: Amsterdam | Oosterpark

- Tickets: Free

- Featured artists: Flavia Coelho, N3rdistan, All We R Saying, Shishani & The Namibian Tales

- Date: June 30 – July 1

- Where: Tilburg | Spoorzone

- Tickets: 37,90 | Purchase

- Featured artists: Flatbush Zombies, Hannah Faith, Aristoteles Mendes

- Date: June 30 – July 1

- Where: Broek op Langedijk | Geestmerambacht

- Tickets: 40-80 | Purchase

- Featured artists: Kensington, Jett Rebel, Chef's Special

Summer Festivals - July 2017

- Date: July 1

- Where: Amsterdam | NDSM Amsterdam

- Tickets: 42,40 | Purchase

- Featured artists: Mura Masa, Mount Kimbie, Fatima Yamaha, Sango, Orpheu the Wizard