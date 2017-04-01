Free things to do in Rotterdam

Rotterdam is coming up in the world. Having made it into the top 10 ranking of Lonely Planet’s Best in Travel 2016, the city is attracting loads of visitors and with good reason; it has lots to offer.

Architecture

Rotterdam is known for its modern architecture like the block houses and of course, these are free to admire. During the Dag van de Architectuur (Day of Architecture), usually in June, various buildings open their doors to the public, allowing visitors to admire them from the inside for free.

Then there is also Monumentendag, where the public are invited to look inside Rotterdam’s monuments around September time.

Marina

If you like the maritime atmosphere that Rotterdam has to offer then there are a few things you can do for free like the Havenmuseum (Harbour Museum), and the SS Rotterdam, the former steamship, which has a lovely café terrace overlooking the Nieuwe Maas.

Alternatively, if you just feel like wandering then there’s the Groene Massoevers or on the opposite side of the Erasmus bridge, you’ll find Wilhelmina Pier where all the cruise ships arrive and depart from.

Art and culture

During MuseumNacht010 (Museum Night) many museums open their doors to the public but Rotterdam also has a number of public art pieces on display across the city including the oldest statue of the Netherlands to more modern pieces of work by Rodin, Willem de Kooning, and Joep van Lieshout, to name but a few.

Got a day to fill? You could go on a Rotterdam public art scavenger hunt. We won’t lie; some might impress you, whilst others may definitely not.

Parks and sport

Rotterdam is home to many parks that are free, often with plenty to do being equipped with workout stations or climbing structures. One of the most famous parks is literally called Het Park in the centre, which has lots of trails and ponds and often hosts festivals during summer.

There are free tennis courts amongst other sports facilities at ZuiderPark, the largest urban park in the Netherlands, including canoeing, a petting zoo, as well as hiking and biking along its trails. Museumpark is surrounded by six museums and Kralingse Bos is known for its lake and has been nominated best public space in the Netherlands several times.

Vroesenpark has picnic and barbeque facilities, a fishpond, a sport boot-camp spot, and more recently, a pavilion for festivals. Park Schoonoord is over 300 years old and includes many rare plants and trees. Arboretum Trompenburg is a beautiful botanical garden on the edge of the city in Kralingen.

And last but not least, Dakpark, the largest rooftop park in Europe. The park is one kilometre long and situated on top of a shopping centre between Delfshaven and Schiemond. It has a large Mediterranean garden, children’s playground, a restaurant, water fountain and green grazing areas for rabbits. On Sunday mornings, you can even do yoga there!

Children's activities

Children get free entry at the Puppet Theater on Binnenwegplein. Rotterdam also has eight Kinderboerderijen (Children’s farms) including De Kraal, De Molenwei, De Bokkesprong, De Kooi, De Wilgenhoof, De Blijde Wei, De Oedenstee and De Beestenboel, and many playgrounds plotted all around the city, which are also free.