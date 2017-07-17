Concerts in Amsterdam: September, October and November 2017

English and Japanese theatre and culture are my forte. My mother was raised in England, and my grand...
Concerts in Amsterdam: September, October and November 201717 July 2017, by Alexandra van Kampen
With autumn fast approaching, festival season is winding down and the music is moving indoors. Don't fret though; some of the top names in international music will be coming to Amsterdam this fall!
Check out our picks for can't-miss concerts in September, October and November.
Please note that ticket prices do not include service or membership charges that may be applicable to the purchase price.
Concerts in Amsterdam - September
Some of the best Amsterdam concerts in September include:
› Neil Diamond
- Date: September 10
- Where: Ziggo Dome
- Tickets: 54-109 | Purchase
- Genre: Pop, rock, folk, country
Neil Diamond is a singer-songwriter, and one of the world’s best-selling artists of all time.
› Lee "Scratch" Perry and Mad Professor
- Date: September 15
- Where: Melkweg
- Tickets: 22,50 | Purchase
- Genre: Reggae
80-year-old Lee "Scratch" Perry is an early pioneer in the reggae scene. He is joined by his former protégé Mad Professor
› John Legend
- Date: September 22
- Where: Ziggo Dome
- Tickets: 49-59 | Purchase
- Genre: R&B, soul, pop
Singer-songwriter and musician John Legend plays his own music style inspired by gospel and hip hop.
› G-Dragon
- Date: September 26
- Where: Ziggo Dome
- Tickets: 60-205 | Purchase
- Genre: Hip hop, K-pop, R&B
G-Dragon is a South Korean rapper and singer-songwriter, bent on taking over the world.
Concerts in Amsterdam - October
Some of the best Amsterdam concerts in October include:
› Sigur Rós
- Date: October 2
- Where: Afas Live
- Tickets: 45 | Purchase
- Genre: Post-rock
Sigur Rós is an Icelandic band with an ethereal sound and falsetto vocals.
› Lady Gaga
- Date: October 3
- Where: Ziggo Dome
- Tickets: 40-60 | Purchase
- Genre: Funk, pop, rock
World famous music icon Lady Gaga presents theatrical performances and expressive songs with ever-changing genres.
› Odesza
- Date: October 4
- Where: Paradiso
- Tickets: 23 | Purchase
- Genre: Electronic
Music duo Odesza is much acclaimed in the underground electronic music community.
› Gavin James
- Date: October 6
- Where: Afas Live
- Tickets: 30 | Purchase
- Genre: Pop, acoustic
Irish singer-songwriter Gavin James has a smooth voice and a warm guitar.
› Andrea Bocelli
- Date: October 14
- Where: Ziggo Dome
- Tickets: 70-110 | Purchase
- Genre: Opera, Latin pop, crossover
Andrea Bocelli is an Italian tenor who sings both classical and pop hits.
› Apocalyptica
- Date: October 23
- Where: Carré
- Tickets: 38,50-48,40 | Purchase
- Genre: Symphonic metal, classical
Finish cello band Apocalyptica mixes classical music with metal, covering, among others, songs by Metallica.
› Gramatik
- Date: October 25
- Where: Melkweg
- Tickets: 17 | Purchase
- Genre: Hip hop, dubstep, electronica
Gramatik is a Slovenian hip hop and electronic music producer.
Concerts in Amsterdam - November
Some of the best Amsterdam concerts in November include:
› Collie Buddz
- Date: November 1
- Where: Melkweg
- Tickets: 25 | Purchase
- Genre: Dance, reggae, soca
Collie Buddz uses the urban culture of his home island Bermuda to create infectious tunes.
› James Blunt
- Date: November 6
- Where: Afas Live
- Tickets: 45 | Purchase
- Genre: Pop rock, folk
James Blunt is a British singer-songwriter who topped the charts with his famous song "You’re Beautiful".
› Jamiroquai
- Date: November 8
- Where: Ziggo Dome
- Tickets: 39-51 | Purchase
- Genre: Jazz-funk, pop, funk
British band Jamiroquai started with a name in the funk and acid jazz movement, and explored many other styles since.
› Archive
- Date: November 8
- Where: Paradiso
- Tickets: 20 | Purchase
- Genre: Trip hop, electronica, progressive rock
Archive are a musical group with a long history of successful songs in Europe.
› Kasabian
- Date: November 9
- Where: Afas Live
- Tickets: 37,50 | Purchase
- Genre: Alternative rock, electronica
English rock band Kasabian presents a new take on existing genres.
› Queens of the Stone Age
- Date: November 12
- Where: Ziggo Dome
- Tickets: 44-53 | Purchase
- Genre: Alternative, hard rock
Queens of the Stone Age has developed a style of riff-oriented, heavy rock music.
› Rise Against
- Date: November 12
- Where: Afas Live
- Tickets: 41 | Purchase
- Genre: Melodic hard-core, punk rock
Rise Against plays its own unique sound that manages to draw in lovers of punk and metalheads alike.
› Shakira
- Date: November 14
- Where: Ziggo Dome
- Tickets: 49-75 | Purchase
- Genre: Dance, electronic, pop
Shakira uses her Colombian roots and mixes a Latin sound with pop to create a sultry dance sound.
› Bonobo
- Date: November 16
- Where: Afas Live
- Tickets: 35 | Purchase
- Genre: Electronic dance
Bonobo is a genre-bending musician with a discography spanning jazz, garage, soul, deep house and trip-hop.
› Black Rebel Motorcycle Club
- Date: November 20
- Where: Paradiso
- Tickets: 28 | Purchase
- Genre: Alternative, garage rock
Black Rebel Motorcycle Club is a Californian band that is influenced by bands such as The Stooges, The Doors, Ramones and SexPistols.
› Gorillaz
- Date: November 21
- Where: Ziggo Dome
- Tickets: 54-64 | Purchase
- Genre: Alternative rock, electronica
Gorillaz is virtual British band with fictional characters, impressive visuals and a captivating sound.
