Concerts in Amsterdam: September, October and November 2017

17 July 2017, by
(0)

With autumn fast approaching, festival season is winding down and the music is moving indoors. Don't fret though; some of the top names in international music will be coming to Amsterdam this fall!

Check out our picks for can't-miss concerts in September, October and November.

Please note that ticket prices do not include service or membership charges that may be applicable to the purchase price.

Concerts in Amsterdam - September

Some of the best Amsterdam concerts in September include:

Neil Diamond

- Date: September 10
- Where: Ziggo Dome
- Tickets: 54-109 | Purchase
- Genre: Pop, rock, folk, country
Neil Diamond is a singer-songwriter, and one of the world’s best-selling artists of all time. 

Lee "Scratch" Perry and Mad Professor

- Date: September 15
- Where: Melkweg
- Tickets: 22,50 | Purchase
- Genre: Reggae
80-year-old Lee "Scratch" Perry is an early pioneer in the reggae scene. He is joined by his former protégé Mad Professor 

John Legend

- Date: September 22
- Where: Ziggo Dome
- Tickets: 49-59 | Purchase
- Genre: R&B, soul, pop
Singer-songwriter and musician John Legend plays his own music style inspired by gospel and hip hop. 

G-Dragon

- Date: September 26
- Where: Ziggo Dome
- Tickets: 60-205 | Purchase
- Genre: Hip hop, K-pop, R&B
G-Dragon is a South Korean rapper and singer-songwriter, bent on taking over the world. 

Concerts in Amsterdam - October

Some of the best Amsterdam concerts in October include:

Sigur Rós

- Date: October 2
- Where: Afas Live
- Tickets: 45 | Purchase
- Genre: Post-rock
Sigur Rós is an Icelandic band with an ethereal sound and falsetto vocals. 

Lady Gaga

- Date: October 3
- Where: Ziggo Dome
- Tickets: 40-60 | Purchase
- Genre: Funk, pop, rock
World famous music icon Lady Gaga presents theatrical performances and expressive songs with ever-changing genres. 

Odesza

- Date: October 4
- Where: Paradiso
- Tickets: 23 | Purchase
- Genre: Electronic
Music duo Odesza is much acclaimed in the underground electronic music community. 

Gavin James

- Date: October 6
- Where: Afas Live
- Tickets: 30 | Purchase
- Genre: Pop, acoustic
Irish singer-songwriter Gavin James has a smooth voice and a warm guitar. 

Andrea Bocelli

- Date: October 14
- Where: Ziggo Dome
- Tickets: 70-110 | Purchase
- Genre: Opera, Latin pop, crossover
Andrea Bocelli is an Italian tenor who sings both classical and pop hits. 

Apocalyptica

- Date: October 23
- Where: Carré
- Tickets: 38,50-48,40 | Purchase
- Genre: Symphonic metal, classical
Finish cello band Apocalyptica mixes classical music with metal, covering, among others, songs by Metallica. 

Gramatik

- Date: October 25
- Where: Melkweg
- Tickets: 17 | Purchase
- Genre: Hip hop, dubstep, electronica
Gramatik is a Slovenian hip hop and electronic music producer. 

Concerts in Amsterdam - November

Some of the best Amsterdam concerts in November include:

Collie Buddz

- Date: November 1
- Where: Melkweg
- Tickets: 25 | Purchase
- Genre: Dance, reggae, soca
Collie Buddz uses the urban culture of his home island Bermuda to create infectious tunes. 

James Blunt

- Date: November 6
- Where: Afas Live
- Tickets: 45 | Purchase
- Genre: Pop rock, folk
James Blunt is a British singer-songwriter who topped the charts with his famous song "You’re Beautiful". 

Jamiroquai

- Date: November 8
- Where: Ziggo Dome
- Tickets: 39-51 | Purchase
- Genre: Jazz-funk, pop, funk
British band Jamiroquai started with a name in the funk and acid jazz movement, and explored many other styles since. 

Archive

- Date: November 8
- Where: Paradiso
- Tickets: 20 | Purchase
- Genre: Trip hop, electronica, progressive rock
Archive are a musical group with a long history of successful songs in Europe. 

Kasabian

- Date: November 9
- Where: Afas Live
- Tickets: 37,50 | Purchase
- Genre: Alternative rock, electronica
English rock band Kasabian presents a new take on existing genres. 

Queens of the Stone Age

- Date: November 12
- Where: Ziggo Dome
- Tickets: 44-53 | Purchase
- Genre: Alternative, hard rock
Queens of the Stone Age has developed a style of riff-oriented, heavy rock music. 

Rise Against

- Date: November 12
- Where: Afas Live
- Tickets: 41 | Purchase
- Genre: Melodic hard-core, punk rock
Rise Against plays its own unique sound that manages to draw in lovers of punk and metalheads alike. 

Shakira

- Date: November 14
- Where: Ziggo Dome
- Tickets: 49-75 | Purchase
- Genre: Dance, electronic, pop
Shakira uses her Colombian roots and mixes a Latin sound with pop to create a sultry dance sound. 

Bonobo

- Date: November 16
- Where: Afas Live
- Tickets: 35 | Purchase
- Genre: Electronic dance
Bonobo is a genre-bending musician with a discography spanning jazz, garage, soul, deep house and trip-hop. 

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club

- Date: November 20
- Where: Paradiso
- Tickets: 28 | Purchase
- Genre: Alternative, garage rock
Black Rebel Motorcycle Club is a Californian band that is influenced by bands such as The Stooges, The Doors, Ramones and SexPistols. 

Gorillaz

- Date: November 21
- Where: Ziggo Dome
- Tickets: 54-64 | Purchase
- Genre: Alternative rock, electronica
Gorillaz is virtual British band with fictional characters, impressive visuals and a captivating sound. 


 

