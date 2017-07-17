Concerts in Amsterdam: September, October and November 2017

For expats of all colours, shapes & sizes

With autumn fast approaching, festival season is winding down and the music is moving indoors. Don't fret though; some of the top names in international music will be coming to Amsterdam this fall!

Check out our picks for can't-miss concerts in September, October and November.

Please note that ticket prices do not include service or membership charges that may be applicable to the purchase price.

Concerts in Amsterdam - September

Some of the best Amsterdam concerts in September include:

› Neil Diamond

- Date: September 10

- Where: Ziggo Dome

- Tickets: 54-109 | Purchase

- Genre: Pop, rock, folk, country

Neil Diamond is a singer-songwriter, and one of the world’s best-selling artists of all time.

› Lee "Scratch" Perry and Mad Professor

- Date: September 15

- Where: Melkweg

- Tickets: 22,50 | Purchase

- Genre: Reggae

80-year-old Lee "Scratch" Perry is an early pioneer in the reggae scene. He is joined by his former protégé Mad Professor

› John Legend

- Date: September 22

- Where: Ziggo Dome

- Tickets: 49-59 | Purchase

- Genre: R&B, soul, pop

Singer-songwriter and musician John Legend plays his own music style inspired by gospel and hip hop.

› G-Dragon

- Date: September 26

- Where: Ziggo Dome

- Tickets: 60-205 | Purchase

- Genre: Hip hop, K-pop, R&B

G-Dragon is a South Korean rapper and singer-songwriter, bent on taking over the world.

Concerts in Amsterdam - October

Some of the best Amsterdam concerts in October include:

› Sigur Rós

- Date: October 2

- Where: Afas Live

- Tickets: 45 | Purchase

- Genre: Post-rock

Sigur Rós is an Icelandic band with an ethereal sound and falsetto vocals.

› Lady Gaga

- Date: October 3

- Where: Ziggo Dome

- Tickets: 40-60 | Purchase

- Genre: Funk, pop, rock

World famous music icon Lady Gaga presents theatrical performances and expressive songs with ever-changing genres.

› Odesza

- Date: October 4

- Where: Paradiso

- Tickets: 23 | Purchase

- Genre: Electronic

Music duo Odesza is much acclaimed in the underground electronic music community.

› Gavin James

- Date: October 6

- Where: Afas Live

- Tickets: 30 | Purchase

- Genre: Pop, acoustic

Irish singer-songwriter Gavin James has a smooth voice and a warm guitar.

› Andrea Bocelli

- Date: October 14

- Where: Ziggo Dome

- Tickets: 70-110 | Purchase

- Genre: Opera, Latin pop, crossover

Andrea Bocelli is an Italian tenor who sings both classical and pop hits.

› Apocalyptica

- Date: October 23

- Where: Carré

- Tickets: 38,50-48,40 | Purchase

- Genre: Symphonic metal, classical

Finish cello band Apocalyptica mixes classical music with metal, covering, among others, songs by Metallica.

› Gramatik

- Date: October 25

- Where: Melkweg

- Tickets: 17 | Purchase

- Genre: Hip hop, dubstep, electronica

Gramatik is a Slovenian hip hop and electronic music producer.