14 best escape rooms in the Netherlands

In the previous years, escape rooms have been popping up all over the Netherlands, creating a popular new pastime for groups of friends looking for a challenge with atmosphere.

What is an escape room?

An escape room is an interactive adventure game for small groups. Participants will be locked into a room or area, and they will have to escape within a set amount of time by solving riddles, finding hidden objects and beating team games.

Most escape rooms come with a specific theme and a set story, that explains why the team is trapped and sets a certain atmosphere, often mysterious or scary.

Best escape rooms

Here is our selection of Escape Room organisations you should try out.

Please note that all the Escape Rooms mentioned can be played by English speakers, but a language adaptation may need to be requested when making reservations.

Escape rooms in Amsterdam

Amsterdam is full of escape rooms with all kinds of themes:

› My Escape Club

My Escape Club really sucks you into its stories, with two escape rooms full of exciting puzzles, special effects and immersive scenarios.

- Back to USSR is perfect for first-timers and smaller teams. The puzzles vary in difficulty, and the atmosphere is comical and relatively relaxed, with a lower pressure element than most escape rooms.

- Judgment Day is a technologically advanced escape room. Highly realistic, very dynamic, with lots of electronic puzzles and sound/video installations, you will feel like you are the main characters in a movie.

› Escape Through Time

Escape Through Time takes place in a secret laboratory in the centre of Amsterdam, where scientists have made a phenomenal breakthrough. They have made time travel possible.

Time for a team of friends to go back to World War II, meet with the Dutch resistance and recover an important painting that was stolen by the Germans. Be careful not to change the past!

An exciting journey with clues, puzzles and codes will bring you towards a thrilling conclusion.

› Zombie Escape Amsterdam

In Zombie Escape Amsterdam, you have been selected for a tour at Gen Lab Z, a high-tech institution that is working on a cure for mortality. Be careful, the tour just might go awry, leading to a full-blown zombie outburst that you will have to escape from.

› Sherlocked

Sherlocked is a set of unique escape rooms, each outfitted with an intriguing story.

- The Vault

Break in to Amsterdam’s most beautiful and highly secured vault complex as a team of skilled thieves, and steal a mysterious object from deep inside an old safe-complex with a state-of-the-art security system.

- The Architect

Hidden within the catacombs of the old Beurs van Berlage lies the old office of the building’s architect. Find out his secrets about the mysterious secret society that he was a member of.

Escape rooms in Utrecht

Utrecht is a hub for board games, fantasy and pop culture, which is reflected in these escape rooms:

› Mysterium

Taking place in one of the medieval wharf cellars that line the Oudegracht canal, Mysterium is a world of hidden puzzles, interesting technical challenges and creative solutions.