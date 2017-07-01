6 multi-day cycling trips in the Netherlands

Organised multi-day cycling events are a traditional pastime in the Netherlands. Here are some you can join!

Cycling trips and holidays

To most people living in the Netherlands, cycling is a daily exercise that comes almost as naturally as walking.

Normal though it may be, the fun and other merits of riding a bike are rarely dismissed, and cycling trips and holidays are a common pastime on the flat roads of charming Dutch regions.

Various cycling routes exist that can be followed at any time, by bikers who ride for sports and recreational riders alike.

Cycling Four-Day

For those who appreciate an extra bit of organisation and company, the "Cycling Four-Day" (Fietsvierdaagse) could be a real treat.

For four select days, often during spring or summer, groups of recreational cyclists can follow different routes around the Dutch countryside or nature reserves.

The lengths of the routes differ, and one can often choose between trips from 20 to 60km. Although reaching the finish line is a definite goal, simply taking in the surrounding views is one of the events’ main incentives.

Check points

A lot of the routes lead past special cycling lanes that avoid sharing with car lanes as much as possible. Along the way, cyclists will find various check points where they have to collect a stamp or other proof of their having been there.

At the end of the four day run, those who have visited all the check points have completed the challenge and often receive an award, like a medal.

Most cycling Four-Days are organised by local initiatives, often started to optimise the "cycling tourism" of interesting nature areas.

Four day cycling events

Here is a list of popular Cycling Four-Days, that are popular in the Netherlands:

› Veluwe Fiets4daagse

- Date: July 3-7

- Route options: 25, 40 and 60

- Starting point: Otterlo

Discover the largest nature reserve in the Netherlands, rich with hills, heaths and moors. Starting from the beautiful village Otterlo, the Veluwe Fiets4daagse has various routes that lead past these famous nature sights and rustic cultural landscapes.

› LAURA Day

- Date: July 4-7

- Route options: 40, 60 and 100km

- Starting point: various

LAURA stands for Leiden, Amsterdam, Utrecht, Rotterdam and Alphen aan den Rijn.

This cycling event, which is having its 70th edition this year, aims to reacquaint participants with the Green Heart of the urban regions of the Netherlands, around the cities.

Besides the routes, which will lead you to hidden spots of beauty just outside of everyday life, attention is paid to making fun connections, and taking the opportunity to get off your bike here and there, to appreciate the local sights.

There is also a LAURA Night edition in June.







