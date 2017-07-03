Amsterdam residents can pay off their perpetual ground lease

The ground lease system in Amsterdam is changing, meaning that citizens of Amsterdam who own a house will be able to permanently pay off their lease. This is expected to tilt the house values to the benefit of some, and the misfortune of other homeowners.

"Rent" for the city’s land

Erfpacht, or ground lease, is a system in the Netherlands that means that certain houses, though bought by their owners, are still located on land that belongs to the municipality. People who live there have to pay a kind of rent to be allowed to keep their property there.

This system can be deceptive to new house buyers, as a house that seems quite cheap could come with a considerable ground lease attached.

From continuous to perpetual

There are various types of ground leases. The continuous ground lease means that the rent of the land is adjusted to the land’s value every 50 or 100 years.

The rent for a perpetual ground lease costs a set sum, and can be paid off permanently.

The new lease system in Amsterdam will mean that homeowners can voluntarily transfer to a perpetual ground lease, for which they can pay a set sum to forgo having to pay this rent for good.

Ground leases and house-buying

The concept of ground leases has been a prevalent and tricky aspect of house-buying in Amsterdam for a long time, and this latest change has been subject to much debate.