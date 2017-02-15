OV Chipkaart company is making millions in profit

Consumer groups of the OV-Chipkaart are outraged to learn that the company, Trans Link Systems B.V. has made a profit of 55 million euros within the last five years.

The real cost of a card

The company claimed that the 7,50 euros covered the costs of a single OV-Chipkaart, however, it has now come to be known that the card only costs 88 cents to produce.

The company produces more than 3 million OV-Chipkaarts per year, and the catch is that each has an expiry date meaning that after five years, every customer has to commit to buying a new one.

Making a profit

Whilst Trans Link Systems B.V. had experienced a loss in the first few years of operation, they quickly recovered, in fact, so well, that they made selling OV-Chipkaarts as lucrative as selling iPhones, according to the Telegraaf.

Bert van Wee reinstates this by claiming that the five-year expiration date is also "non-sense" and compares it with similar cards in other countries that not only cost less, but also last a lot longer.

Travellers Public Transport Association

Chairman Arien Kruyt of Rover, the Travellers Public Transport Association (Vereniging Reizigers Openbaar Vervoer) stated, "That much profit? I had no idea. 7,50 euros for an OV-Chipkaart is too much."