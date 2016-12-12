Changes to NS train services

Raised a global citizen, to an Irish father and American mother, Kiri has lived and worked in five c...
Changes to NS train services12 December 2016, by Kiri Scully
On December 11, a new NS train timetable came into effect. For many commuters, this will mean a small change to their train departure times, or a shorter layover.
Every year the NS makes minor changes to the train timetable, however, it is only every 10 years that more radical changes are put in place to improve train services throughout the Netherlands.
Data gathered from the OV Chipkaart
Using data collected from the electronic OV-Chipkaart, the NS has taken two years to work out the logistics of the new timetable.
According to the NS, this data has been used to figure out what the most popular train connections are and thereby shorten waiting times, along with improving overall journey times.
Whilst a fraction of commuters may experience delays due to the longer wait times at certain stations, they believe the changes will offer a better service for everyone in the long run.
The data also confirms that the majority of commuters make the same trips on a regular basis.
Most notable changes
The most notable changes are between the following services.
› Almere - Schiphol
There will be four services per hour instead of two.
› The Hague - Eindhoven
Trains will use the fast track, cutting travel time by nine minutes.
› Vlissingen - Rotterdam
Travel between Vlissingen and Rotterdam will take six more minutes because the Intercity will be coming from Zeeland with a longer stopover in Roosendaal.
However, the train will make up for lost time between Zeeland and Brabant, saving about 10 minutes of the overall journey.
› Almere - Utrecht
Travel time will temporarily be five minutes longer in one direction only.
› Amersfoort
Sprinter trains will connect better with Intercity interchanges, saving up to 15 minutes in travel time.
For specific changes
To find out how your timetable may have been affected, take a moment to look at the new NS schedule.
There are also numerous apps that give you live updates on train times and delays throughout the Netherlands, including the NS Reisplanner app.
Stay Informed
› Latest Dutch News
› New Articles on IamExpat
› Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter
- 10 top Christmas markets in the Netherlands 2016
- The Netherlands deemed most connected country in the world
- Top 10 neighbourhoods for bike theft in the Netherlands
- 23 ways to say 'sod off' in Dutch
- Cities in the Netherlands sign deal for a circular economy
- Latest Dutch News | All Articles on IamExpat