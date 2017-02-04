MOVA: A cycling jacket that solves problems

If you’re one of those cyclists who invest in a never-ending supply of bike accessories from lights to rain ponchos and waterproof satchels, simply because they get lost, stolen or broken, then this nifty jacket could save you a load of hassle.

MOVA cycling jacket

Designed by a team of Columbians at a company called MOVA, claiming to be "a movement at your service", this stylish jacket is currently trending on Kickstarter and with good reason!

Perfect for wet weather

If you cycle in the Netherlands, then you will be used to the discomfort brought by terrible weather conditions; harsh winds and never ending drizzle, you show up at work looking like you've been in a shipwreck before you day's even started.

The team at MOVA get it, and have worked hard at tackling problems that cyclists experience on a daily basis.

Cycling accessories

Here is a list of its most impressive features:

› Stylishly reversible

Built for hipsters, obviously, this coat looks "clean" on both sides!

› Compatible with helmets (or without)

Big enough to stretch over any shaped helmet, this hood will protect you from having your hair messed up by the wind or rain.

› Integrated reflector-lighting system

Using 2D LED lithium battery lights built to last about a year, that work together with the reflector strips.

› Protects you from wind and rain

They’ve tested it! Unless you submerge yourself in rain, there’s not much chance it’ll get in. It’s a windbreaker too.