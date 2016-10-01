The most Googled words of 2016

Raised a global citizen, to an Irish father and American mother, Kiri has lived and worked in five c...
The most Googled words of 201623 December 2016, by Kiri Scully
Every year, search engine Google publishes its most popular word searches, and breaks them down into different categories.
What could Anouk, Pokémon Go and banana bread have in common? Well, they all made it to the list.
The most Googled terms in the Netherlands were EK 2016 (The European Championships), Pokémon Go and the iPhone 7. The runners up were Douwe Bob, Rio 2016 and of course, Donald Trump.
Most Googled people
Dutch singer, Anouk was also included as the most searched for Dutch woman alongside Geert Wilders who was the most popularly searched for Dutch politician. Justin Bieber won the top spot for the international celebrity that Dutch people searched for most online.
Most Googled questions
In terms of questions, the most searched for were, "How old is Donald Trump", and "how does Pokémon Go work", and perhaps somewhat more striking, "how does a SM relationship work" and "how does a fridge work". It’s safe to say that Donald Trump is 70 years old, as for the rest, you might want to look those up yourself!
Most Googled recipes
In terms of culinary trends and how to make them, the most popular were banana bread, pulled pork, and poke, which is a type of fish dish from Hawaii, and apparently, nothing to do with Pokémon.
Various categories
Below lists of the most Googled terms separated into categories:
General:
1. EK 2016
2. Pokémon Go
3. iPhone 7
4. Max Verstappen
5. David Bowie
Dutch women:
1. Anouk
2. Dafne Schippers
3. Kim Holland
4. Doutzen Kroes
5. Chantal Janzen
Dutch men:
1. Max Verstappen
2. Johan Cruijff
3. Enzo Knol
4. Douwe Bob
5. Virgil van Dijk
Politicians:
1. Geert Wilders
2. Mark Rutte
3. Jesse Klaver
4. Pim Fortuyn
5. Frans Timmermans
Dutch sportsmen:
1. Dafne Schippers
2. Kiki Bertens
3. Yuri van Gelder
4. Estavana Polman
5. Epke Zonderland
Football celebrities:
1. Johan Cruijff
2. Virgil van Dijk
3. Dick Advocaat
4. Arjen Robben
5. Louis van Gaal
Dutch musicians:
1. Douwe Bob
2. Anouk
3. André Hazes
4. Lil' Kleine
5. Marco Borsato
TV-programmes:
1. Goede Tijden, Slechte Tijden
2. De Wereld Draait Door
3. NOS Journaal
4. Jeugdjournaal
5. Het Klokhuis
TV celebrities:
1. Chantal Janzen
2. Yolanthe Sneijder-Cabau
3. Sylvie Meis
4. Geraldine Kemper
5. Jan Smit
International celebrities:
1. Justin Bieber
2. Beyoncé
3. Cristiano Ronaldo
4. Kim Kardashian
5. Rihanna
Challenges:
1. Mannequin challenge
2. Dutch Doobadoo challenge
3. Mouthguard challenge
4. Flauwval challenge
5. Running man challenge
Food:
1. Banana bread
2. Poké
3. Pulled pork
4. Tarte flambée
5. Chicken nugget
How old is...
1. Hoe oud is Donald Trump
2. Hoe oud is Anouk
3. Hoe oud is Hillary Clinton
4. Hoe oud is Tina Turner
5. Hoe oud is Douwe Bob
How does it work...
1. Hoe werkt Pokémon Go
2. Hoe werkt Snapchat
3. Hoe werkt uTorrent
4. Hoe werkt een TV (a TV)
5. Hoe werkt een sm-relatie (an SM relationship)
