 
For expats of all colours, shapes & sizes Forum Blog Find house
Find a job
Men hold hands in solidarity with the LGBT+ community

Men hold hands in solidarity with the LGBT+ community

07 April 2017, by
(0)

In response to a brutal attack on a gay couple on the streets of Arnhem in the Netherlands, gay and straight men alike have come together in solidarity by holding hands to show their support.

Hand in hand

From politicians to police officers, men have been sharing images of themselves on social media holding hands under the hashtag #allemannenhandinhand.

LGBT+ priority

Tanja Ineke of LGBT+ organisation Cultuur en Ontspanning Centrum (COC) had written to the Dutch Minister Edith Schippers to ask if the new government could make combatting violence against the LGBT+ community a priority through implementing stronger penalties for offenders and better education in schools.

The movement was spurred on by journalist Barbara Berend who suggested that men stand up for victims of homophobic violence.

Alle mannen hand in hand

Politicians including D66 party leader Alexander Pechtold and Wouter Koolmees can be seen holding hands in the video below.
 

Stay Informed
Latest Dutch News
New Articles on IamExpat
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter

Related Links
WRITE A COMMENT
Comments arranged by date (Total 0 comments)  
 
×
About the Author
Kiri Scully

Raised a global citizen, to an Irish father and American mother, Kiri has lived and worked in five c...

More about Kiri
Most Read on IamExpat


 


 

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse IamExpat.nl you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to learn more