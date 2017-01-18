Cashless payments for Amsterdam transport in 2017

Raised a global citizen, to an Irish father and American mother, Kiri has lived and worked in five c...
Cashless payments for Amsterdam transport in 201718 January 2017, by Kiri Scully
With increasing movements towards a cashless society, Amsterdam’s transport company GVB announced January 16 of its aims to make all public transport in the capital cash-free in 2017.
Cashless payments for buses
From March 26, all Amsterdam buses will cease to accept cash payments. For night buses, this rule will already be in effect from February 1.
Trams currently unaffected
Whilst trams are not yet effected, GVB aims to make trams cashless by the end of 2017. The company anticipates the change over will take some time considering that in 2016, 8,2 million cash payments alone were taken by tram conductors.
This was largely due to the amount of tourists who are likely to be the largest group affected by the change.
Making it easier for tourists
According to GVB, travellers purchase about 30.000 tickets per day in Amsterdam, half of which are purchased by tourists.
In an effort to make it easier for tourists, GVB aims to increase the availability of tickets in hotels and tourist hotspots, as well as vending machines at stations and stops.
They have also introduced the Amsterdam Travel Ticket, available at Schiphol, where tourists travelling on an NS train to Amsterdam can travel around the city for several days at a time.
Risks to drivers
These rules were established to reduce the risk of abuse against bus drivers. GVB stated numerous cases where bus drivers had been robbed during their shifts. Cashless payments will also help to prevent delays due to hold-ups.
Paying with credit card
Since September 2016, it has been possible to pay for your bus or tram journey with your bank card. There are currently a total of 550 pin payment machines on board both buses and trams.
OV Chipkaart
Those who already have an auto-load OV Chipkaart will be unaffected by the changes. To opt for automatic credit uploads, be sure to register your OV Chipkaart online.
Stay Informed
› Latest Dutch News
› New Articles on IamExpat
› Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter
- Changes to Dutch laws and benefits in effect from January, 2017
- NS trains: now 100 percent wind-powered!
- Dual nationality and the Dutch elections: candidate Eelco Keij from D66 explains
- The Netherlands job market: an overview of what to expect in 2017
- [Update: Strike Cancelled] NS reduced service due to strike
- Latest Dutch News | All Articles on IamExpat