Lassus Tandartsen: Smile architects in Amsterdam

Lassus Tandartsen: Smile architects in Amsterdam27 February 2017, by IamExpat Spotter
Do you want to improve your smile? Look no further!
Find the dental care you need at Lassus Tandartsen, an attractive, modern and expat-orientated dental practice with two offices located in the centre of Amsterdam.
Generation Selfie
In the past, there have been several notable generations: the baby boomers, and Generation X and Y. And now we have "Generation Selfie".
During the middle ages and prior to the invention of the Gutenberg printing press, many monasteries had monks who used to copy detailed manuscripts by hand to preserve them for posterity.
Now we have an entire generation that is also dedicated to the preservation of information, that being photos of themselves, in every possible situation. In fact, a cynic might say, no event is too tedious not to have numerous selfies taken to thrill and convince one's friends that the subjects of the photos are having the time of their lives.
Hiding in plain sight
A by-product of the selfie culture is that a lot of people have become very good at hiding things they might not be too pleased with, particularly, aspects of their smile. This has led to a lot of people believing that what they actually need to do is to get their teeth whitened.
When walking around Amsterdam, it's easy to get the idea that there are more places to get one's teeth whitened than places selling greasy kroketten (croquettes) out of the wall. That's probably an exaggeration, but there are certainly a lot of places attempting to entice people in with promises of "GET YOUR TEETH WHITENED HERE."
Don't forget the foundations
Think of your teeth the same way you would about a house that looks pretty good on the whole, but whose foundations clearly need some work.
Repainting the house with bright white paint will improve how it looks. It might even deter some potential burglars, who, blinded by the light, will seek somewhere darker to break into. However, the paint job will not resolve the underlying problems.
This is where Lassus Tandartsen's unique process for smile design will ensure that the underlying issues that may make you feel uncomfortable about your smile will come into play.
The philosophy of Lassus Tandartsen is that before you start rebuilding a house, you will need an architect who will take responsibility of transforming the dreams of the client into an actionable plan.
If you believe that you require teeth whitening, the first step is to really understand what it is exactly about your smile that you'd like to see improved.
Steps in the transformation process
The approach outlined beneath is unique and is a sign of Lassus Tandartsen's commitment to fulfilling the needs of its clients:
› Detailed interview with the client to understand their dreams/objectives and build a relationship.
› Demonstrating their wishes to the client with the aid of a model, video and photos.
› Test driving your desired smile is an important step. Lassus Tandartsen provides the client with a model which works as a snap-on smile. This model is unique and tailor-made for the client to give them an idea of the possibilities.
› Adjustments can be made to the plan if required.
› Delivery of the project schedule, including timing, cost estimates and a treatment plan.
› The delivery of the service.
After a detailed interview with the dental architect, a video will be made showing the current status of the client's mouth. A model will then be made which will be presented to the client, showing them the end result.
This will be an opportunity for both the client and the architect to discuss expectations and make any adjustments if required.
The client will have a clear understanding of the estimated length of the treatment, and more importantly, what will be carried out and why. The costs will be outlined as well.
A bespoke smile
By following this process, Lassus Tandartsen aims to deliver results and an outstanding service to their clients. As esthetics are very personal and can evoke a lot of emotion, we need to find out together what can or can't be done.
Think of the treatment as having bespoke tailoring carried out. Every client is unique, and a plan is made to fulfil your needs. You wouldn't rebuild a house without engaging an architect, so apply the same logic to having your smile improved!
Contact details
› Set up your first appointment at Lassus Tandartsen today.
› Visit or call Lassus Tandartsen at one of their two locations:
- Keizersgracht 132, 1015 CW Amsterdam
Tel: 020 422 19 12
- Lassusstraat 9, 1075 GV Amsterdam
Tel: 020 47 13 137
› Email info@lassustandartsen.nl
