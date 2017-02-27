Lassus Tandartsen: Smile architects in Amsterdam

Do you want to improve your smile? Look no further!

Find the dental care you need at Lassus Tandartsen, an attractive, modern and expat-orientated dental practice with two offices located in the centre of Amsterdam.

Generation Selfie

In the past, there have been several notable generations: the baby boomers, and Generation X and Y. And now we have "Generation Selfie".

During the middle ages and prior to the invention of the Gutenberg printing press, many monasteries had monks who used to copy detailed manuscripts by hand to preserve them for posterity.

Now we have an entire generation that is also dedicated to the preservation of information, that being photos of themselves, in every possible situation. In fact, a cynic might say, no event is too tedious not to have numerous selfies taken to thrill and convince one's friends that the subjects of the photos are having the time of their lives.

Hiding in plain sight

A by-product of the selfie culture is that a lot of people have become very good at hiding things they might not be too pleased with, particularly, aspects of their smile. This has led to a lot of people believing that what they actually need to do is to get their teeth whitened.

When walking around Amsterdam, it's easy to get the idea that there are more places to get one's teeth whitened than places selling greasy kroketten (croquettes) out of the wall. That's probably an exaggeration, but there are certainly a lot of places attempting to entice people in with promises of "GET YOUR TEETH WHITENED HERE."

Don't forget the foundations

Think of your teeth the same way you would about a house that looks pretty good on the whole, but whose foundations clearly need some work.

Repainting the house with bright white paint will improve how it looks. It might even deter some potential burglars, who, blinded by the light, will seek somewhere darker to break into. However, the paint job will not resolve the underlying problems.

This is where Lassus Tandartsen's unique process for smile design will ensure that the underlying issues that may make you feel uncomfortable about your smile will come into play.

The philosophy of Lassus Tandartsen is that before you start rebuilding a house, you will need an architect who will take responsibility of transforming the dreams of the client into an actionable plan.

If you believe that you require teeth whitening, the first step is to really understand what it is exactly about your smile that you'd like to see improved.

Steps in the transformation process

The approach outlined beneath is unique and is a sign of Lassus Tandartsen's commitment to fulfilling the needs of its clients:

› Detailed interview with the client to understand their dreams/objectives and build a relationship.

› Demonstrating their wishes to the client with the aid of a model, video and photos.

Lassus Tandartsen - DSD Makeover with Sherrylee from Lassus Tandartsen on Vimeo.

Lassus Tandartsen - DSD Makeover with Marion from Lassus Tandartsen on Vimeo.