Financial Planning for expats and internationals

The IamExpat Spotter is a medium of news coverage; a channel between the expat community and a numbe...
Financial Planning for expats and internationals23 January 2017, by IamExpat Spotter
Do you ever take the time to look at your finances and plan for your future?
Beacon Financial Education regularly runs seminars in the Netherlands and other European territories, aiming to help expatriates organise their personal finances and educate them about retirement plans, personal lifestyle planning and wealth management.
Through these seminars, Beacon wants to help expats make solid and well-informed financial decisions that will support the achievement of their future dreams.
Transitioning as an expat
Being sent abroad for work, and becoming an expat, impacts one’s finances considerably.
Although possibly still far ahead, it’s important to plan for the future: whether saving money to buy a house and start a family, setting money aside for children’s education and college funds or most importantly: making arrangements for your own retirement fund.
Every stage of your life has its own financial challenges, and financial preparation will help you to live the comfortable life you see for yourself.
Educate yourself
Beacon Financial Education started organising seminars throughout the Netherlands and Germany with the mission of creating a solid financial education platform for a market of expats that is so severely under-serviced.
Many expats have visited their Netherlands events in Amsterdam, The Hague, Haarlem, Almere, Eindhoven and Maastricht.
This year, Beacon continues to help expats and internationals in the Netherlands and Germany, and will be expanding into the United Kingdom as well as Switzerland.
Seminars in The Hague and Amsterdam
The first seminar of 2017 will be hosted on February 7th in The Hague Area, and welcomes all interested attendees from the neighbouring vicinities of Delft, Leiden, Zoetermeer and Rotterdam.
› Date: Tuesday February 7, 2017
› Time: 7.30-9.30pm
› Venue: Blacktower Financial Management
Van Gijnstraat 19, Rijswijk, 2288 GB
On February 8th, Beacon returns to Amsterdam with another financial education seminar.
› Date: Wednesday February 8, 2017
› Time: 7.30-9.30pm
› Venue: De Groene Bocht
Keizersgracht 452, Amsterdam, 1016 GD
Here to help you!
During the seminars, some basics of expat finance (lifestyle, retirement, tax, protection and inheritance tax planning, US FATCA compliance) will be covered, and there will be a Q&A after the seminar to answer as many questions as possible.
Members of the Beacon Financial Education system will also be at the seminars to help you and answer questions.
Register here for Beacon Financial Education seminars in The Hague and Amsterdam!
About Beacon Financial Education
Beacon Financial Education, a division of Beacon Global Group Europe B.V., was created with the purpose of providing individuals with the information they require to meet their need for financial control, stability and simplicity.
It doesn’t matter what stage of life you’re at - from recent graduates starting to contribute to a pension through to retirees.
There are always important financial decisions to be made that can greatly assist in fulfilling your dreams.
Sign up for Beacon's (bi-)monthly Financial Education newsletter and stay-up-to-date on upcoming events and interesting financial (expat) news.
Beacon Financial Education does not provide tax or legal advice. You should always consult your tax or legal advisers for information concerning your own specific tax/legal situation.
- Changes to Dutch laws and benefits in effect from January, 2017
- NS trains: now 100 percent wind-powered!
- Dual nationality and the Dutch elections: candidate Eelco Keij from D66 explains
- 5 Dutch initiatives to help you save food and money
- The most popular baby names of the Netherlands in 2016
- Latest Dutch News | All Articles on IamExpat