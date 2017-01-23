Financial Planning for expats and internationals

Do you ever take the time to look at your finances and plan for your future?

Beacon Financial Education regularly runs seminars in the Netherlands and other European territories, aiming to help expatriates organise their personal finances and educate them about retirement plans, personal lifestyle planning and wealth management.

Through these seminars, Beacon wants to help expats make solid and well-informed financial decisions that will support the achievement of their future dreams.

Transitioning as an expat

Being sent abroad for work, and becoming an expat, impacts one’s finances considerably.

Although possibly still far ahead, it’s important to plan for the future: whether saving money to buy a house and start a family, setting money aside for children’s education and college funds or most importantly: making arrangements for your own retirement fund.

Every stage of your life has its own financial challenges, and financial preparation will help you to live the comfortable life you see for yourself.

Educate yourself

Beacon Financial Education started organising seminars throughout the Netherlands and Germany with the mission of creating a solid financial education platform for a market of expats that is so severely under-serviced.

Many expats have visited their Netherlands events in Amsterdam, The Hague, Haarlem, Almere, Eindhoven and Maastricht.

This year, Beacon continues to help expats and internationals in the Netherlands and Germany, and will be expanding into the United Kingdom as well as Switzerland.

Seminars in The Hague and Amsterdam

The first seminar of 2017 will be hosted on February 7th in The Hague Area, and welcomes all interested attendees from the neighbouring vicinities of Delft, Leiden, Zoetermeer and Rotterdam.

› Date: Tuesday February 7, 2017

› Time: 7.30-9.30pm

› Venue: Blacktower Financial Management

Van Gijnstraat 19, Rijswijk, 2288 GB

On February 8th, Beacon returns to Amsterdam with another financial education seminar.

› Date: Wednesday February 8, 2017

› Time: 7.30-9.30pm

› Venue: De Groene Bocht

Keizersgracht 452, Amsterdam, 1016 GD