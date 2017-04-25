Expat finances explained

Beacon Financial Education regularly runs seminars in the Netherlands and other European territories, aiming to help expatriates organise their personal finances and educate them about retirement plans, personal lifestyle planning and wealth management.

Becoming an expat, being sent abroad or even overseas for an international assignment, is one of the most thrilling experiences one can have.

It’s a great adventure, an opportunity of a lifetime; a big step in your career, meeting new people, learning another language, getting yourself acquainted with the - maybe even strange - habits of the people in your new country.

Looking at the bigger picture

When you were first offered the chance, you probably weren't thinking more than a year ahead (or the duration of your assignment). With your employer, you may have discussed things like your salary (based on expected expenses in your new country) and relocation costs, but what about your long-term finances?

Handling your finances is difficult enough - income versus expenses, insurances, retirement and pension plans, investments and savings, and taxes - but adding your international adventure to the equation is even more challenging, especially when you look at the long-term picture.

Living in the now is important and you should enjoy it to the fullest, but remember where you’d like to see yourself in 20 or 30 years’ time.

Plan for a regular review of your finances

After arriving in your (temporary) new country, make sure to find a professional independent financial adviser that can help you with your finances.

Living abroad adds another layer to your financial situation, as you will now have to manage your money in two different countries, dealing with tax authorities, bank and - probably also - insurance companies in both of them, and different laws and regulations.

In order to make the most of your savings and investments, it’s best to bring in an expert, who can help you with your taxes (both in the Netherlands, as well as in your home country) and cross-border retirement plan for example.

An annually-reviewed financial plan will help you stay on course, and ensures you’re not caught by surprise when your children go to college or when you retire.

How to get started?

Beacon Financial Education offers - in collaboration with their partner Blacktower Financial Management - guidance to expats and internationals living in the Netherlands.

Their free-of-charge, no-obligation, financial awareness seminars throughout the country, inform local expatriates about the different financial subjects that will help them take the reins of their own future and their own money.

Topics like protection planning, cross-border retirement strategies, international life insurance possibilities, (US FATCA) compliant wealth management and taxes are covered in these one-hour seminars.

Afterwards, there is time for Q&A, both in the group as well as one-on-one, so you can ask the present advisers all you want to know.

