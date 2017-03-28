 
Everaert Advocaten in Amsterdam: experienced specialists in migration law

Do you want to bring your partner, family or business to the Netherlands? Or are you in the country, but you're having trouble staying there?

Be it for a short-term stay or permanent residence, Everaert Advocaten is here to help you with all your immigration matters.

Tailored services for expats

A team of 12 lawyers and three paralegals offers tailored migration solutions to expat individuals, couples, families, as well as businesses, entrepreneurs and highly-skilled migrants.

The following services are available for private and corporate clients:

Private clients (individuals, couples and families):

Family reunification
Permanent residency
Wealthy immigrants permits
Naturalisation
Adoption
Residence permits on humanitarian grounds

Corporate clients (businesses, entrepreneurs and highly-skilled migrants):

Visas
Work permits
Residence permits for highly skilled migrants
Blue cards
Immigration solutions for establishing a business and company reorganisation
Start-up visa
Modern Migration Policy compliance training

Multilingual support

The main languages in the office and correspondence are Dutch and English. Additionally, services are available in:
Mandarin
Russian
German
French
Spanish

Up-to-date knowledge

Thanks to their up-to-date knowledge of developments in national and international migration laws, Everaert Advocaten is able to provide clients with strategic advice and effective solutions for specific migration issues.

Everaert Advocaten Amsterdam specialists migration law netherlands

Outstanding working relations with Dutch government agencies

Everaert Advocaten has excellent working relations with Dutch government agencies, notably the Immigration Department (IND), the Labor Directorate (UWV) and Dutch consulates abroad.

Impressive curriculum

Everaert Advocaten has been recognised nationally and internationally as one of the leading firms in migration law in the Netherlands.

In business since 1982, Everaert lawyers have an impressive curriculum of publications, media performances, and research papers.

Their lawyers sit on the editorial boards of different professional magazines, such as the jurisprudence publications "Rechtspraak Vreemdelingenrecht" and "Journaal Vreemdelingenrecht".

The firm's legal experts are also regular contributors to training sessions and lectures at the University of Leiden and the University of Amsterdam, among others.

Everaert Advocaten is here to help you with any immigration-related questions and concerns:
Email: info@everaert.nl
Phone: +31 (0)20 752 32 00
Address: IJdok 23, 1013 MM Amsterdam
Linkedin | Twitter | Facebook

everaert advocaten immigration lawyers

