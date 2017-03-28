Everaert Advocaten in Amsterdam: experienced specialists in migration law

For expats of all colours, shapes & sizes

Do you want to bring your partner, family or business to the Netherlands? Or are you in the country, but you're having trouble staying there?

Be it for a short-term stay or permanent residence, Everaert Advocaten is here to help you with all your immigration matters.

Tailored services for expats

A team of 12 lawyers and three paralegals offers tailored migration solutions to expat individuals, couples, families, as well as businesses, entrepreneurs and highly-skilled migrants.

The following services are available for private and corporate clients:

Private clients (individuals, couples and families):

› Family reunification

› Permanent residency

› Wealthy immigrants permits

› Naturalisation

› Adoption

› Residence permits on humanitarian grounds

Corporate clients (businesses, entrepreneurs and highly-skilled migrants):

› Visas

› Work permits

› Residence permits for highly skilled migrants

› Blue cards

› Immigration solutions for establishing a business and company reorganisation

› Start-up visa

› Modern Migration Policy compliance training

Multilingual support

The main languages in the office and correspondence are Dutch and English. Additionally, services are available in:

› Mandarin

› Russian

› German

› French

› Spanish

Up-to-date knowledge

Thanks to their up-to-date knowledge of developments in national and international migration laws, Everaert Advocaten is able to provide clients with strategic advice and effective solutions for specific migration issues.