Webster University is an American university based in Leiden. Their mission in the Netherlands is to enrich the lives of global citizens by offering a flexible, innovative and practical education in a culturally diverse setting.

Webster University is currently collaborating with the Women’s Business Initiative International (WBII) to offer a professional development course aimed at expat women in the Netherlands. It is a short entrepreneur training programme that will take place over four Saturdays in the month of June, 2017.

The programme is designed to provide, not only the knowledge but also the social support to help women turn their ideas into thriving businesses.

Challenges facing expat entrepreneurs

When it comes to the challenges of setting up a business in the Netherlands, Madeleine ("Mads") van der Steege has a lot to say. Mads is an award-winning entrepreneur, business coach and author. She is also a researcher and lecturer at Webster University on entrepreneurship and leadership.