Where to buy food from home in the Netherlands

One of the biggest hurdles to overcome when moving to a different country is getting used to a new cuisine.

In the age of the Internet, most things can be bought online, and this is most likely why many expat shops have closed their doors in recent years, but with the Netherlands’ strict custom duty taxes, getting it locally could just be the way to go.

It doesn't matter where you live in the Netherlands, there are plenty of options for you to do your expat shopping.

Food from English-speaking countries

Whether you’re after Golden Syrup, Barry’s Tea, Vegemite, or Lucky Charms, the Netherlands has a whole host of options to feed your Anglo-addictions. It doesn’t matter where you live, there’s probably one either in your city or the one next door.

This international delicatessen has been going since the early ‘80s, specialising in North American, British and Australian treats to seasonal specialities including Thanksgiving turkeys.

Mon 10am - 6:30pm

Tues, Wed, Fri & Sat 09am - 6:30pm

Thurs 09am - 9pm

Sun 12 - 6:30pm

Leidsestraat 48, Amsterdam

A British favourite, Marks & Spencers in The Hague has managed to keep its doors open all these years. We’re hoping Brexit won’t change that. In addition to buying British Marks & Spencers branded food, you can also buy clothes and homeware.

Mon 11am - 7pm

Tues - Sat 10am - 7pm

Sun 12 - 6pm

Grote Marktstraat 32, The Hague

Based in Utrecht, this shop sells British and American packaged foods. You can also get things for cooking and baking such as cake mixes, spices and minced meat. Though small, literally one big counter with enough room to stand around it, the shelves are stacked full. Be warned, the owner does not allow mobile phones as the signal interferes with the pin machine.

Tues - Fri 10am - 5pm

Sat 10am - 4:45pm

Steenweg 21-23, Utrecht

A bit of a gem in Haarlem, this expat shop sells things from Britain. From jams to chutneys, and famous restaurant specialities like Nando’s hot sauce, you will feel right at home shopping here.

Tues - Fri 11am - 6pm

Sat 10am - 5:30pm

Gedempte Oude Gracht 42, Haarlem

Though influenced by British and Dutch cuisine, South Africa also has its own favourites, including things like Mr Balls Chutney, NikNaks, and Koeksisters. Please note, this shop is only open twice a week for a few hours, or by appointment during the week.

Fri 5 - 8pm

Sat 10am - 4pm

Ariane 22, Amersfoort

Food from Asia

If you’re an expat from Southeast Asia or Eastern Asia, then you have plenty of choice where you can buy fresh vegetables and meats, a wide selection of spices and sauces, and even seasonal specialities. You’ll often find that Asian stores also stock foods from other countries such as the UK or USA.

Tijn’s has a great selection of food from around the world. Whilst he specialises in Asian food, both from the East and Southeast, he also stocks food from North and South America as well as the UK, and at fairly cheap prices.

Mon - Sat 10am - 7:30pm

1e van der Helststraat 64, Amsterdam

› Volkskruidentuin

If you love spices, then this shop is not to be missed. Somewhat of a spice heaven, the choice is a bit overwhelming. You can choose to buy things in bulk (e.g. massive bags of rice) or smaller sizes and they also sell specialised kitchen utensils such as a pestle and porter and a tagine, all at great prices.

Mon - Sat 9am - 6pm

Kinkerstraat 142, Amsterdam