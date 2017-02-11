Where to buy food from home in the Netherlands

Raised a global citizen, to an Irish father and American mother, Kiri has lived and worked in five c...
Where to buy food from home in the Netherlands11 February 2017, by Kiri Scully
One of the biggest hurdles to overcome when moving to a different country is getting used to a new cuisine.
In the age of the Internet, most things can be bought online, and this is most likely why many expat shops have closed their doors in recent years, but with the Netherlands’ strict custom duty taxes, getting it locally could just be the way to go.
It doesn't matter where you live in the Netherlands, there are plenty of options for you to do your expat shopping.
Food from English-speaking countries
Whether you’re after Golden Syrup, Barry’s Tea, Vegemite, or Lucky Charms, the Netherlands has a whole host of options to feed your Anglo-addictions. It doesn’t matter where you live, there’s probably one either in your city or the one next door.
› Eichholtz
This international delicatessen has been going since the early ‘80s, specialising in North American, British and Australian treats to seasonal specialities including Thanksgiving turkeys.
Mon 10am - 6:30pm
Tues, Wed, Fri & Sat 09am - 6:30pm
Thurs 09am - 9pm
Sun 12 - 6:30pm
Leidsestraat 48, Amsterdam
› Marks & Spencers
A British favourite, Marks & Spencers in The Hague has managed to keep its doors open all these years. We’re hoping Brexit won’t change that. In addition to buying British Marks & Spencers branded food, you can also buy clothes and homeware.
Mon 11am - 7pm
Tues - Sat 10am - 7pm
Sun 12 - 6pm
Grote Marktstraat 32, The Hague
› Jac Bostelaar
Based in Utrecht, this shop sells British and American packaged foods. You can also get things for cooking and baking such as cake mixes, spices and minced meat. Though small, literally one big counter with enough room to stand around it, the shelves are stacked full. Be warned, the owner does not allow mobile phones as the signal interferes with the pin machine.
Tues - Fri 10am - 5pm
Sat 10am - 4:45pm
Steenweg 21-23, Utrecht
› A Taste of Home
A bit of a gem in Haarlem, this expat shop sells things from Britain. From jams to chutneys, and famous restaurant specialities like Nando’s hot sauce, you will feel right at home shopping here.
Tues - Fri 11am - 6pm
Sat 10am - 5:30pm
Gedempte Oude Gracht 42, Haarlem
› Die Spens South African Food
Fri 5 - 8pm
Sat 10am - 4pm
Ariane 22, Amersfoort
Food from Asia
If you’re an expat from Southeast Asia or Eastern Asia, then you have plenty of choice where you can buy fresh vegetables and meats, a wide selection of spices and sauces, and even seasonal specialities. You’ll often find that Asian stores also stock foods from other countries such as the UK or USA.
› Tjin’s Toko
Tijn’s has a great selection of food from around the world. Whilst he specialises in Asian food, both from the East and Southeast, he also stocks food from North and South America as well as the UK, and at fairly cheap prices.
Mon - Sat 10am - 7:30pm
1e van der Helststraat 64, Amsterdam
› Volkskruidentuin
If you love spices, then this shop is not to be missed. Somewhat of a spice heaven, the choice is a bit overwhelming. You can choose to buy things in bulk (e.g. massive bags of rice) or smaller sizes and they also sell specialised kitchen utensils such as a pestle and porter and a tagine, all at great prices.
Mon - Sat 9am - 6pm
Kinkerstraat 142, Amsterdam
› Dank Japanese Food
Dank is a supermarket in Amsterdam, which sells authentic Japanese food. You can find all kinds of packaged goodies along with handmade Bento, Onigiris and Wagashi sweets made on the day, straight from their kitchen.
Mon 12 - 8pm
Tues - Fri 10am - 8pm
Sat 10am - 6pm
Sun 2 - 7pm
Kastelenstraat 262, Amsterdam
› Bikano Indian Bazaar
If you have a love for Indian, Sri Lankan or Surinamese food, then you must take some time to head over to this Indian Bazaar in Amsterdam. From Taj Mahal to Gulab Jamun, Ayurvedic products and even fresh vegetables used in traditional Southeast Asian cooking, they stock just about anything.
Mon - Sat 9:30am - 8:30pm
Sun 12 - 8:30pm
Johan Huizingalaan 190, Amsterdam
› Amazing Oriental
With 20 stores scattered all across the Netherlands, Amazing Oriental is the largest Asian supermarket chain in the Netherlands, stocking over 8.000 brands. You can get over 200 different flavours of instant noodles, spices and sauces for your wok, and a variety of Dim Sum.
Mon - Thurs & Sat 9am - 19pm
Fri 9am - 9pm
Sun 12 - 6pm
See website for your nearest store.
Misc: European, Slavic & Latin Food
As we’re on the continent, it’s quite easy to find food from other European countries. Supermarkets usually stock a wide range of continental foods, especially in places like Aldi and Lidl. There are also plenty of delis around the Netherlands from Greek to Spanish, Polish or French. If you're from Latin America, then those stores are not as common. In any case, we thought it was worth giving these a mention.
› Apetito Italian Food
If you're Italian, we understand, you're totally in love with your own food. That's why Apetito is a saviour. It's big and you can get just about anything you want from pizza to pasta, Italian cheeses and Panetonne.
Mon - Fri 9am - 5:30pm
Sat 10am - 4pm
Nieuwe Hemweg 4H, Amsterdam
› Privet Russia
If you are Slavic, you may want to head down to Privet Russia. Though a medium sized shop, it stocks all your favourites, from Russian chocolates to Pelmeni, and caviar.
Mon - Sun 10am - 10pm
Vijzelstraat 87, Amsterdam
› Finalmente Brasil
With two locations in the Netherlands, this store is pretty big and houses quite the selection. They sell everything from frozen meat to cosmetics. That’s right, if you need special Latino treatment, this is the place to go. You’ll be able to find anything from Guarana to Cachaca to make Caipirinhas.
Mon - Sat 10am - 6pm
Kinkerstraat 355 HS, Amsterdam
Nieuwe Binnenweg 234-A, Rotterdam
Have we missed your favourite?
If we’ve missed your favourite, feel free to let us know in the comments below!
