Repatriation: Returning home for another shock!

While many expats expect to experience culture shock when moving to a new country, few of us anticipate the shock of returning home. We assume we will transition smoothly because we have grown up and are already familiar with the culture.

However, repatriation and expatriation are two sides of the same coin - just as it takes time to settle into another culture, it takes time to settle back into "home".

After investing so much energy into adapting to the culture of a host country, it makes sense that we now have to re-adapt to home and that we might have forgotten certain nuances of home.

Reverse culture shock

Reverse culture shock, as it’s commonly called, can be worsened by the expectations of friends and family, who may expect you to transition back seamlessly or expect you to be the same person you were before.

Don’t despair though: reverse culture shock is common and completely normal. With preparation before your repatriation and with some support (personal or professional) during the process, things will get easier.

Home, the same but different...

While away, we all keep an image of what "home" is like, but often these are memories of a different time, and a different you.

Now you may suddenly be faced with a disconnect between how you saw home and how it really is. Perhaps home has changed or perhaps you have changed - or both!

You may also feel disillusioned with your home culture and question things more than before. This can lead people to become irritated and annoyed rather than accepting of the new you.

Understanding reverse culture shock

So how can you move more easily through this transition? Firstly, by recognising that reverse culture shock usually follows a cycle:

› Stage 1: Disengagement

This stage can start even before you board the plane. Repatriating can feel bittersweet - it’s hard to leave behind the friends and experiences of your host country. You may have mixed feelings or doubts about returning.

› Stage 2: Euphoria

You feel a rush of excitement about being home again and seeing old friends and family. It can be thrilling to revisit favourite places and to know instinctively how certain things are done.

› Stage 3: Irritability and hostility

You notice things are not the way you left them or expected. You feel out of touch with your home life and all you want is to go back to the life you’ve just left.

In this stage, people often become bored or frustrated, tired and uncommunicative. While it’s easy to feel stuck here, perseverance is key.

› Stage 4: Re-adjustment and adaption

By using effective coping strategies and giving yourself time, you can start to feel okay again. Though things are not the same, acceptance comes and you adapt to a new way of being. You have managed to overcome reverse culture shock!

As with culture shock, these stages are not necessarily linear and you may cycle between them, even returning to a stage for a while.