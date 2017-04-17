The Financial Health Checklist for expats

Beacon Financial Education aims to help expats organise their personal finances and educate them about retirement plans, personal lifestyle planning and wealth management. With Beacon's Financial Health Checklist, you can find out if you are on the right track!

Going abroad on an international assignment is an unforgettable adventure, yet also a challenging experience. You will have many things to consider before and after moving to your new (temporary) country.

Keeping your finances in order is difficult enough, but being sent abroad adds an extra layer of significant consequences for your ability to monitor your financial accounts, and to save, invest and pay your taxes.

In anticipation of your international assignment, or if you presently live abroad, it is vital to review your financial resources and determine how they might best be managed and supplemented while working in a new country.

This checklist offers an overview and considers how your international residence may affect each of these essential items.

Create your personal Financial Health Checklist

Whether you’re still in the planning phase of your move or if you've just recently arrived in your new country, prepare - if you haven't already - your own personal Financial Health Checklist.

Make copies of all your important financial documents and keep them in separate folders. Prepare a folder for each of the following categories and start collecting information:

› Bank accounts

› Financial investments and your Investment Policy Statement

› Retirement accounts

› Insurance

› Education

› Tax

› Bank accounts

Collect your bank information and statements including your checking and savings accounts, as well as those of your credit cards. Notify all banks and credit card issuers of your impending relocation.

Obtain a local checking account and credit card, or check whether your own bank operates internationally and if they have branches in your new city or country.

Find out what the banking regulations are regarding foreign nationals in your new country of residence. You may need assistance from your employer, or another trusted local referral, to arrange local banking.

It may take several months to open your new account, so be sure you have sufficient funds easily accessible in your home-based accounts during the interim period, and start the process as soon as possible.

To avoid mail-related delays of statements and bills, it may be best to monitor statements online and to set up automatic electronic payments for your monthly bills.

› Financial investments and Investment Policy Statement

It is always a good idea to review your existing financial plan on an annual basis. You should consider the scope of your investments through the lens of your international assignment.

The fundamentals of a financial plan include determining goals and composing a timeline for major life cycle events. These are complemented by insurance coverage.

A solid financial plan will take into account the state of your current investment portfolio and the approximate dates when certain funds or assets need to be accessible.

You should also have an Investment Policy Statement, namely a written document that outlines your long-term investment horizon and goals, your risk tolerance and the standards for diversification of assets, by security type and by geography.

Based on this, you can assemble an investment portfolio with the help of an advisor.

› Retirement accounts

It’s never too early to consider retirement plans, which begin with your expected age at retirement and your anticipated income needs.

For some quick and easy calculations, the following exercise may prove useful: many experts suggest multiplying your current income by 70 percent, taking into account that as a retiree your spending will be lower than while you are employed.

› Insurance

Life and disability insurance coverage are a safety net for all employees, regardless of geography, and are often provided by employers.