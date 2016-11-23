Why Amsterdam is at the forefront of eco-friendly fashion

When we think of climate change and the detrimental effects that certain industries have on our environment, the first that comes to mind is oil. We rarely think about the second worst industry in the world, possibly because it’s too close to home: we’re wearing it!

Effects of the fashion industry

In a capitalist economy, consumers have delved into the realm of buying throw-away clothes: if it’s out of season, it’s out of fashion.

From pesticide use to high water wastage and toxic dyes that leak into our river streams, the carbon footprint of a single garment can come at quite an environmental cost.

For example, according to Waterfootprint.org the cotton industry alone uses on average 3 percent of global water use. To put that into perspective, it takes on average 2.495 litres of water to manufacture a T-shirt of 250 grams.

Dutch organisations that work towards change

The good news is that as consumers, we can use our spending power to evoke change, and luckily for us, Amsterdam is making that a tad bit easier by being at the forefront of ethical fashion.

› Organisations such as Made-By, an award-winning NGO that works with brands to improve the production and distribution of clothes, are working towards making the industry more sustainable. They release an annual report that tracks a brand's progress.

› Similarly, Shuttelar and Partners’ Sustainable Fashion Advice, work together with the Dutch Fashion Action Plan, a coalition between the Dutch government and the fashion industry, to offer consulting to fashion brands in an effort to increase transparency of their environmental efforts.

› Amsterdam also hosts various eco-friendly fashion events throughout the year. MINT, for example, is part of Modefabriek’s annual fair, which selects brands based on their level of sustainability.

› Then there’s the Dutch Sustainable Fashion Week, which conveniently offers downloadable maps of ethical fashion outlets in various cities across the Netherlands.

Top eco-friendly fashion stores in Amsterdam

If it’s a topic close to your heart, why not start by shopping at five of Amsterdam’s most eco-friendly fashion stores:

› Elsen Gringhuis

Winner of the Green Fashion Competition and Fair Luxury Award, Elsen Gringhuis produces clothes with minimal waste by using natural fabrics like organic cotton, bamboo, wool and silk which are certified by Fairtrade and the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS).

› Hoodlamb

Stylish and sustainable, Hoodlamb uses hand-picked hemp, the strongest natural fibre on earth, along with organically grown cotton, to create strong, insulated and element-resistant coats. With a focus on craft, each garment is hand-sewn.