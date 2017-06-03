5 Amsterdam burgers you've got to try

If you’re a foodie living in Amsterdam, then you’re oh-so-lucky, because this city is flooded with amazing cafes and restaurants. Better yet, it’s got a great selection of burger joints!

The American-Dutch Connection

The Dutch have taken well to American culture and with good reason. Amsterdam is now home to many American expats. Likewise, many young Dutch have American sitcoms to thank for their impeccable English. American diners like the Hard Rock Café filtered through years ago and people just knew, it was love.

Now, eating a burger a day will definitely not keep the doctor away! But once in a while, it’s hard to resist that craving when you know, all that can satisfy you, is a juicy ol’ burger.

There are great places plotted all over the city, including great chains like The Butcher, but if you’re looking for atmosphere and something a little authentic, then here’s our top five selection, and we’ve even included a vegetarian option.



H. Burger

5 burgers you’ve got to try

Here’s a list of five burgers you’ve got to try and why:

› H. Burger

De Clercqstraat 128H 1052 NP

H. Burger is a new burger place in the West. It only opened in December 2016 but since then, it’s been luring people in, essentially because they offer all the classics along with milkshakes and fries. They even offer chicken wings!

But what’s special about this place is that it not only does a classic burger REALLY well but they add their own home-made sauces which have a subtle hint of something you’d never think to put on a burger, but what actually gives it its signature taste! They also do a remarkable black bean burger for those looking for a veg option.

The team at H. Burger are really friendly, always smiling and open to suggestions for their menu. They truly enhance the overall experience and sometimes even sit down beside you to have a good chat about life.

If you’re a fan of the popular INnOUT burger in the States, then I’d say these burgers come quite close. Some might say, they even have a secret menu.



The Rotisserie

› The Rotisserie

Beukenplein 17 1092 BA

De Clercqstraat 81H 1053 AG

Get the TURBO FRIES. I know, this is about burgers, but I have acquired an unhealthy addiction to The Rotisserie’s insanely good Turbo Fries. What makes them so special? Well, besides the chilli and peanuts sprinkled on top, they come with a secret surprise waiting deep down at the bottom of the bowl.

Now, back to burgers! Yes, we can confirm those are pretty gnarly too! Besides the classics, The Rotisserie also offers a burger of the month. Sometimes these are rather experimental- the last one I had was a sweet and sour chicken burger, which was definitely tasty, just a little out of the ordinary.