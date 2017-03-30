Amsterdam & The Hague receive millions for international schools

It’s fierce competition trying to get your kid into an international school in the Netherlands, especially in Amsterdam, but fret not, the Dutch government is aiming to help eliminate long waiting lists.

More schools are needed

With Amsterdam attracting international business due to its desirable economic climate, particularly after Brexit, more schools are needed to educate the families of expats.

In the last five years, international schools have seen a 47 percent increase in their student numbers, with inundated waiting lists continuing. Currently, 19.000 students are enrolled in international schools in the Netherlands.

The dilemma has led the Dutch government along with the Amsterdam and The Hague city councils to agree on allocating a one-off sum of 10,7 million euros, each party bearing half the investment, towards the expansion of selected schools.

Seven schools awarded funding

Five schools in the Amsterdam region and two near The Hague have been awarded the funding for construction and expansion to allow an extra 1.150 students to be given a place in August 2017.

The exact schools in the two regions have not yet been announced, but as there are few within these cities, it is likely that the following will be beneficiaries: International School of Amsterdam in Amstelveen, The British School of Amsterdam, British School in the Netherlands in Voorschoten, and The American School of The Hague in Wassenaar.

The Eindhoven region

In September 2016, the government had already allocated seven million euros to the development of international schools in the Eindhoven region.