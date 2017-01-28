Start-up school in Amsterdam to foster refugee entrepreneurs

A pre-start-up school called DELITELABS in Amsterdam has launched a programme for refugees in the Netherlands. It is the first of its kind, and is currently looking to recruit entrepreneurial lecturers on a pro-bono basis to teach a group of refugee’s skills to open their own businesses.

DELITELABS

DELITELABS is a non-profit organisation that provides refugees, locals and recent migrants entrepreneurial support through training education, mentoring and incubating promising start-ups.

Courses of almost 1.120 training hours and 50 lecturers have already been attended by more than 100 students.

The entrepreneurial refugee

As a refugee, it can often be difficult to gain access to most courses on offer failing to have the legal paperwork needed for registration, as well as gain access to professional networks. For this reason, DELITELABS is aiming to promote collaborations between refugee entrepreneurs and local professionals.

Recruiting business expertise and networks

DELITELABS are therefore looking for lecturers and mentors with professional experience in relevant industries who are able and willing to share their knowledge with a group of refugees on a pro bono basis.

DELITELABS are particularly looking for people with knowledge in business models, prototyping, marketing, finance, accounting, Dutch legislation, fundraising and other business-related fields.