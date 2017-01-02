Leadership is simple: 3 basic principles for success

Peter Koijen and Ligia Ramos from in2motivation, an Amsterdam-based motivational training company, discuss the most effective leadership qualities which are often overlooked.

"Babies cannot do anything and they are allowed to do everything, and adults can do everything but they are not allowed to do anything."

This was the statement of the eight-year-old son of a good friend of ours. And it’s true in many ways. Mostly because adults think they cannot do anything.

Limitations on leaders

And it’s the same for leaders. When we recently did another leadership course at an international company, we worked on "difficult conversations". Difficult is very personal of course, and was different for every leader that we worked with.

Generally there was this paradox between "I am saying X, but what I would really want to say is Y". Adults and leaders can say the truth, or what they really feel. But it is often the way in how they say it, or the belief on what they think they cannot say, that is in the way.

In short, adults and leaders are not taking the role of adults and leaders, they are taking the role of a parent.

Expressing feelings and emotions

A common example is leaders who think they need to talk about content all the time, or about the behaviour of their employees, but they think they cannot talk about their own feelings and emotions in the same context. Nonsense of course!

Vulnerability, and talking about emotions as they are, is always strong when put in the right context and with the right intention.

The different roles we play

In psychology, there is a lot of research done where there are three roles: parents, adults and children. And we all fulfil all three roles at different moments.

A parent is caring, teaching, sometimes patronising, keeping things at a rational level and limiting their own emotions in the relationship. A parent is responsible for a child.

A child is playing and playful, discovering boundaries and the world, expressing emotions very big and exploring new things.

An adult role is one that is feeling responsible for self, a role where emotions are expressed in balance and as they are with the intention to express in a relationship generally to improve the relationship.

Roles and reciprocal behaviour

The pattern in communication is that when you act as a parent, then the response most likely is going to be one of a child. And when you act as a child, the response from someone else will be like a parent.

And when you start communicating as an adult, you usually get a response like an adult. Too often people mix the roles of adult and parent. This is not only about the way things are said, but especially about intention.

Leadership and self-expression

Leadership is no different. Too often leaders think they can or cannot say certain things when it comes to people, emotions, feelings and leading instead of managing. Leadership is not complicated, but people make it complicated. Leadership is simple.

Leadership is simple. Leading is the ability to follow others, their ideas, feelings, contributions and so on. And then turn them into a direction that helps the mission, vision, organisation and individuals.

Three principles of leadership

Three aspects are very important for leadership, namely expressing emotions, curiosity in people and flexibility.

1. Expressing emotions

Firstly, leadership is about expressing emotions as they are. Too many times people see leadership as a role, in which they need to copy behaviour that they see in the organisation or of one of their bosses. Or communicate only about the behaviour of their employees, putting themselves in an observer position.

Bullshit! The power of vulnerability, expressing emotions as they are, and talking to your employees about what the effect is on your own emotions, is very strong. Especially when you do this with an intention to talk to the other person as an adult in an adult way with an adult intention.