Jazz in the Canal 2017

Enjoy the last evenings of summer at the canal-side in The Hague, as the water becomes a stage during the annual Jazz in the Canal (Jazz in de Gracht)!

Jazz tunes on the water

Each year, canal surfaces in The Hague transform into impromptu floating stages as boats loaded with musicians and instruments meander their way down the waterways to adoring audiences!

Taking place since 2004, the weekend-long event is an annual favourite for jazz lovers and casual spectators alike.

An enthusiastic crowd, with drinks in hand, line the canals and create an atmosphere to witness scenes that can only be found in the Netherlands!