Jazz in the Canal 2017

Jazz in the Canal 2017Festivals / The Hague
August 17-19, 5pm - 11pm
The Hague
Enjoy the last evenings of summer at the canal-side in The Hague, as the water becomes a stage during the annual Jazz in the Canal (Jazz in de Gracht)!
Jazz tunes on the water
Each year, canal surfaces in The Hague transform into impromptu floating stages as boats loaded with musicians and instruments meander their way down the waterways to adoring audiences!
Taking place since 2004, the weekend-long event is an annual favourite for jazz lovers and casual spectators alike.
An enthusiastic crowd, with drinks in hand, line the canals and create an atmosphere to witness scenes that can only be found in the Netherlands!
Eat and grab a seat
Of course, there will be plenty of food trucks on the performance locations, presenting culinary delights to enjoy whilst you’re grooving along.
Get there early and grab a seat on a terrace, canal side or one of the many bridges and get ready to be enchanted by the alluring mix of music and scenery!
Locations
This year’s edition of Jazz in the Canal will take place in more locations than before. You will be able to find jazz performances in:
› Dunne Bierkade
› Bierkade
› Groenewegje
- Veenkade
- Hooikade