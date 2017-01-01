Summer Carnival Rotterdam 2017

Party Caribbean-style in the streets of the multi-cultural Rotterdam during the Summer Carnival!

About the Summer Carnival Rotterdam

Summer Carnival Rotterdam is a huge outdoor event which is held over one weekend in the city centre. More than 750.000 visitors show up every year to enjoy the street party's music and activities.

Big highlights

Four big highlights of the Summer Carnival Rotterdam are:

› Battle of the Drums - July 28

Three ambitious Carribean brass bands will start from different points in the city and make their way towards the stage on the Hofplein to get the entire city of Rotterdam hyped up for the Summer Carnival!

The best brass band will win the Golden Drum 2017.



YouTube video by FunX

› Queen Summer Carnival

A group of young women in extravagant carnival dress will compete for the title of Queen Summer Carnival. The winner may lead the Summer Carnival Street Parade and represent the festival all over the Caribbean and Europe.



Images courtesy of Rotterdam Unlimited