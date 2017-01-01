Summer Carnival Rotterdam 2017

Summer Carnival Rotterdam 2017Festivals / Rotterdam
July 28-29
Party Caribbean-style in the streets of the multi-cultural Rotterdam during the Summer Carnival!
About the Summer Carnival Rotterdam
Summer Carnival Rotterdam is a huge outdoor event which is held over one weekend in the city centre. More than 750.000 visitors show up every year to enjoy the street party's music and activities.
Big highlights
Four big highlights of the Summer Carnival Rotterdam are:
› Battle of the Drums - July 28
Three ambitious Carribean brass bands will start from different points in the city and make their way towards the stage on the Hofplein to get the entire city of Rotterdam hyped up for the Summer Carnival!
The best brass band will win the Golden Drum 2017.
YouTube video by FunX
› Queen Summer Carnival
A group of young women in extravagant carnival dress will compete for the title of Queen Summer Carnival. The winner may lead the Summer Carnival Street Parade and represent the festival all over the Caribbean and Europe.
Images courtesy of Rotterdam Unlimited
› Summer Carnival Street Parade - July 30
The Summer Carnival Street Parade is the largest Caribbean street party in the Netherlands with more than 2.500 dancers, 25 carnival groups and 30 floats.
As an offshoot of the carnival in the Caribbean, the colourful procession sparks with the spirit of diversity in Rotterdam. Thousands of visitors come to admire the great floats, the extravagant costumes and the catchy rhythms.
› Mercado Festival Market
Refuel in-between partying and watching performances at the Mercado. This buzzing Festival Market sells traditional dishes and drinks such as Surinamese seasoned chicken from the barbecue, Antillean sateh ku batata, tropical crushed ice scones and much more.
The Market doesn’t just sell food. You can also check out great merchandise like fashionable bags, accessories, fancy gadgets and vintage clothing!
Robin Rotterdam Unlimited
The Summer Carnival is part of Robin Rotterdam Unlimited, one big celebration of the cultural diversity, culture and art that are embedded within Rotterdam.
Performing arts, musical presentations, high-end international artists, dance and storytelling show up at this iconic festival that takes place in more than eight locations.