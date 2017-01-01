A thrilling and spectacular English play is coming to Royal Theatre Carré!

Award-winning play

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time has won seven 2013 Olivier Awards and five 2015 Tony Awards, including Best Play. Its intriguing story is based on a popular novel.

Mark Haddon’s The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time was originally published in 2003. It was the winner of more than 17 literary awards.

The story

Christopher, 15 years old, stands beside Mrs Shears’ dead dog. It has been speared with a garden fork, it is seven minutes after midnight and Christopher is under suspicion. He records each fact in the book he is writing to solve the mystery of who murdered Wellington.

With his extraordinary mind, he is exceptional at maths while ill-equipped to interpret everyday life. He has never ventured beyond the end of his road alone, he detests being touched and he distrusts strangers.

But his detective work, forbidden by his father, takes him on a frightening journey that upturns his world.



YouTube video by Koninklijk Theater Carré

All photographs by BrinkhoffMögenburg

Courtesy of Royal Theatre Carré