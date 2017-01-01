The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-TimeTheater / Amsterdam
20 September - 01 October, Various
Amsterdam
A thrilling and spectacular English play is coming to Royal Theatre Carré!
Award-winning play
The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time has won seven 2013 Olivier Awards and five 2015 Tony Awards, including Best Play. Its intriguing story is based on a popular novel.
Mark Haddon’s The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time was originally published in 2003. It was the winner of more than 17 literary awards.
The story
Christopher, 15 years old, stands beside Mrs Shears’ dead dog. It has been speared with a garden fork, it is seven minutes after midnight and Christopher is under suspicion. He records each fact in the book he is writing to solve the mystery of who murdered Wellington.
With his extraordinary mind, he is exceptional at maths while ill-equipped to interpret everyday life. He has never ventured beyond the end of his road alone, he detests being touched and he distrusts strangers.
But his detective work, forbidden by his father, takes him on a frightening journey that upturns his world.
YouTube video by Koninklijk Theater Carré
All photographs by BrinkhoffMögenburg
Courtesy of Royal Theatre Carré
Prime numbers
Christopher keeps his thoughts in a row with prime numbers. The performances start at times which have been adjusted to this.
The venue of Carré
After its founding by a circus director, the iconic venue of The Royal Theatre Carré has been home to many famous world circuses and special theatre performances. Today, Carré offers anything from circus shows to concerts and from plays to musicals by local and international phenomena.
Royal Theatre Carré was renovated in 2004 but has maintained its historical façade and interior design.
Tickets
