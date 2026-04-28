Online life coaches | Expat coaching

Dr. Anastasia Moiseeva - Empowering Life & Career Coaching
Feel that you need a radical change in your life, but not sure where to start? Transform your life through understanding and changing your mindset, em... show more
Looking for an experienced life coach in the Netherlands? Consult a professional who can help you with expat coaching.
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Feel that you need a radical change in your life, but not sure where to start? Transform your life through understanding and changing your mindset, em... show more
Moving to a new country may trigger unexpected changes in our lives and in the way we see ourselves. Accredited coach Galina helps expats to navigate ... show more
Feeling stuck, lost, overwhelmed, unsure where to go next? Drawing on c.20 years’ experience across different countries and sectors, Natália Leal offe... show more
Do you often find yourself wondering ‘what next…’? Do you feel like you’ve been on autopilot for a while & want to bring a new energy to your life? Th... show more
Moving abroad triggers profound shifts in identity and relationships. As a global mobility expert with 26 years of international living, I help expats... show more
You're building a life here but still feel like you haven't quite arrived yet? Sixteen years as an expat across several countries means I know this te... show more
Most coaching stays in your head. This doesn't. If you're tired of talking in circles, Satty works where your patterns actually live: in the body, psy... show more
Most of us know what we need to do differently, and yet find ourselves back in the same place, unable to name how we stayed there. I’m Wanda, an ICF c... show more
Systemic counselling for expats and internationals who feel stuck in recurring patterns, life transitions or career decisions. Together we explore emo... show more
Talk To Irene provides coaching for teenagers navigating international moves, and support for parents alongside. Online coaching helps teens navigate ... show more
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