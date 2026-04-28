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Life coaches in the Netherlands | Life changes

Updated on Apr 28, 2026

Looking for an experienced life coach in the Netherlands? Consult a professional who can help you with life changes.

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12 results

Dr. Anastasia Moiseeva - Empowering Life & Career Coaching

Feel that you need a radical change in your life, but not sure where to start? Transform your life through understanding and changing your mindset, em... show more

Online
Confidence boosting, Expat coaching
8 more
English, Russian

New Destination Coaching

Moving to a new country may trigger unexpected changes in our lives and in the way we see ourselves. Accredited coach Galina helps expats to navigate ... show more

Amsterdam, Bussum
2 more
Confidence boosting, Expat coaching
8 more
English, Bulgarian

Natália Leal | Life and Career Coaching for Expats

Feeling stuck, lost, overwhelmed, unsure where to go next? Drawing on c.20 years’ experience across different countries and sectors, Natália Leal offe... show more

Utrecht, Culemborg
2 more
Confidence boosting, Expat coaching
8 more
English, Portuguese

Akimi | Self-Leadership Coach | English/French

Do you often find yourself wondering ‘what next…’? Do you feel like you’ve been on autopilot for a while & want to bring a new energy to your life? Th... show more

Amsterdam, Online
Confidence boosting, Expat coaching
8 more
French, English

LaMatu Holistic Life Coaching

As a certified coach, master NLP practitioner and yoga teacher Monika applies a holistic approach and combines different methodologies in her work. He... show more

Confidence boosting, Expat coaching
10 more

Designing your Life

Designing Your Life offers workshops, coaching, and a women-only retreat to support life and career transitions. Based on Stanford’s globally recogniz... show more

Amsterdam, The Hague
1 more
Happiness, Life changes
2 more
English, French
1 more

The Intercultural Space

Moving abroad triggers profound shifts in identity and relationships. As a global mobility expert with 26 years of international living, I help expats... show more

Amsterdam, Online
Confidence boosting, Expat coaching
6 more
English, Malay
2 more

Mindset & Life Coaching for Expats | Leo Bet Coach

You're building a life here but still feel like you haven't quite arrived yet? Sixteen years as an expat across several countries means I know this te... show more

Amsterdam, The Hague
2 more
Expat coaching, Life changes
3 more
English, Portuguese

Satty VerbArt | Dynamic Coaching

Most coaching stays in your head. This doesn't. If you're tired of talking in circles, Satty works where your patterns actually live: in the body, psy... show more

Amersfoort, Amsterdam
3 more
Expat coaching, Life changes
7 more
English

Grow Nova

Most of us know what we need to do differently, and yet find ourselves back in the same place, unable to name how we stayed there. I’m Wanda, an ICF c... show more

The Hague, Rotterdam
3 more
Confidence boosting, Expat coaching
8 more
English

Kristina Kehler - Mind & Body Balance

Systemic counselling for expats and internationals who feel stuck in recurring patterns, life transitions or career decisions. Together we explore emo... show more

Amsterdam, Online
Expat coaching, Life changes
5 more
English, Portuguese
1 more

Talk To Irene

Talk To Irene provides coaching for teenagers navigating international moves, and support for parents alongside. Online coaching helps teens navigate ... show more

Amsterdam, The Hague
3 more
Expat coaching, Health & wellbeing
4 more
English
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