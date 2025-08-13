Groups & clubs in the Netherlands

Act Attack
Fun acting courses for everyone who wants to learn how to Act, Express & InterAct!
Looking to make connections with the international and expat community in the Netherlands? Want to meet likeminded people? Joining a group or club is a great way to start. Browse our list of groups and clubs in cities all over the Netherlands, and filter according to your interests.
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Fun acting courses for everyone who wants to learn how to Act, Express & InterAct!
A photography society for internationals and locals in Amsterdam with regular meetings, courses, workshops, exhibitions and photo excursions.
A community aiming at securing a safe place for receiving writing feedback as well as cultivating writing skill and enhancing power of expression.
The AATG is an English-language amateur theatre group based in The Hague, with members from all over South Holland.
Canticum Anglicum, conducted by Marga Schoutens, is a mixed choir in Amsterdam. There are around 25 singers with an average age of about 35 years. For... show more
A chamber choir composed of experienced singers that gives three to four concerts each year.
Cecilia International Choir is one of the established, English-speaking, mixed-voice choirs in the area of South Holland.
The Hague has its very own top comedy club: ComedyCity. Located in the city centre in the basement of restaurant Bleyenberg right opposite the Grote M... show more
The Arts Society The Hague is a non-profit cultural society, run by volunteers, that aims to bring people together through a shared curiosity for the ... show more
IMAGES is an English speaking photography club based in The Hague. Its members share skills, ideas and critique in order to inspire and improve their ... show more
Luscinia (The International Women's Choir of The Hague) is an open and friendly women’s choir made up of women who share a love of singing. They rehea... show more
The Maids of the Mill is a group of creative, inventive and enthusiastic women and girls who together form the only women's Morris dancing team on the... show more
An art club for babies and toddlers in Amsterdam: play, explore, feel, create!
SENSE is a professional association for language workers who have a connection with the Netherlands and who work in the English language. SENSE organi... show more
The St. Andrew's Society of the Netherlands is a friendly group of people who like Scotland, especially Scottish Country Dancing. They hold dancing cl... show more
A Scottish folk dance group in Eindhoven.
AmCham is a non-profit, non-governmental, non-political, voluntary organisation of companies and individuals who invest in and trade between USA and t... show more
The Amsterdam American Business Club is a non-profit organization founded on the principle of networking. They strive to improve business contacts bet... show more
The Australian Business in Europe – Netherlands (ABIE-NL) network brings together Australians and Dutch individuals and businesses through connections... show more
Junior Chamber International (JCI) is a worldwide organisation for young people who want to develop themselves personally and professionally, and cont... show more
The NBCC is the leading organisation for British-Dutch businesses. It provides information on business (basic lagislation, taxes, clients, distributor... show more
The Women’s Business Initiative International (WBII) is a community of business women, freelancers and solopreneurs sharing knowledge and experience. ... show more
Alcoholics Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women who share their experience, strength and hope in order to help themselves and others to recover ... show more
Aglow International is an organisation of Christian women that reaches 175 nations.
Conservatives Abroad is a forum for like-minded people to socialise, and offers a platform for political discussion on matters of mutual interest.
Information, events and services for the Northern Netherlands.
Crossroads is an international, English speaking church located in the Hague. A diverse, contemporary, passionate and Christ-centered community.
Democrats Abroad Netherlands is the official arm of the US Democratic Party for Americans living in Holland. They're an all-volunteer organization bri... show more
COC Rotterdam represents the interests of lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, queer and intersex (LGBTIQ+) people in its working area. They strive for a di... show more
International Church of Leiden is a Christian international community, made up of people of all ages from many different nations.
The John Adams Institute provides an independent podium for American culture in the Netherlands. For three decades, they have brought the best and the... show more
A fellowship for men and women who want to stop using narcotics. They use the same principles as Alcoholics Anonymous.
The Anglo-Netherlands Society was founded in June 1920 as the Anglo-Batavian Society and adopted its present name in 1944, it is sometimes referred to... show more
NUUF is an English-speaking, liberal religious community.
A Bible-believing international church based in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, that welcome people from all nations living in and around the city.
Nonpartisan voter registration, ballot request and help desk services for U.S. overseas citizens and uniformed services members and families.
A bilingual chapter of the Red Hat Society, a purely social non-profit women’s group. The
primary goal of the Red Hat Society is to connect women over ... show more
Republicans Overseas provides two-way infrastructure to keep Republicans overseas politically well-informed while also providing a mechanism to direct... show more
While supporting projects in the local community, RCTHM's membership composition places a special emphasis on the support of international projects.
The Parish of the Blessed Trinity is an International English-speaking Roman Catholic Community. The church has members of about 48 nationalities.
Toastmasters is a non-profit training and educational organisation with the objective to enhance its members’ communication, leadership, training and ... show more
Utrecht Dominators is the American Football Club of Utrecht and surroundings. They offer both Tackle Football and Flag Football for young and old.... show more
Utrecht Netball Club trains once per week on a Wednesday. As well as training, they organise events, drinks, activities and trips on a regular basis.
ARC is the international and inclusive rugby club of greater Amsterdam, with almost 500 members, 20+ nationalities and a large group of LGBTIQ+ member... show more
An international sports and social club, with players from over 10 countries. Amsterdam GAC consists of Gaelic Football, Hurling and Camogie teams, an... show more
Looking for a unique way to explore Amsterdam, meet new people, and have fun? Meet the Amsterdam chapter of the Hash House Harriers , a global “drinki... show more
Join the Netherlands' only inclusive rugby club! The Amsterdam Lowlanders provide a team where LGBTQ+ people and allies compete in rugby as a positive... show more
Amsterdam Netball Club encourages women and men (aged 18+) of all shapes sizes, nationalities, fitness levels and netball abilities to join in! They h... show more
Self-defence for expats of all ages.
BS Leiden is a basketball club based in Leiden. Members can choose to train alone, train and play competitive matches or play recreationally only. BS ... show more
Welcome to De Kieviten, the sports club in Wassenaar where passion for sports and a close-knit club community come together! Founded in 1926 as a hock... show more
The Gaelic Athletic Club in the city of The Hague. They play team sports such as Football, Hurling, Camogie and LGFA.
Free Dragonboating tryout sessions in the Amsterdam area.
Amsterdam Agents is an official independent sports club devoted to the marvellous sport of floorball.
Dive into the fun, friendly, and inclusive world of swimming! Whether you’re looking to improve your technique, connect with a vibrant community, or j... show more
Haarlem Cricket Club Rood en Wit was founded on 22 June 1881 and is one of the oldest and largest cricket clubs in the Netherlands with a rich history... show more
Hermes-DVS is a club where young and old feel at home. Football, cricket, squash and rugby are played by young and old at both recreational and compet... show more
HDM is a hockey club in The Hague.
Bringing people together to support, motivate and inspire each other while training for various running events, such as marathons or half marathons.
What started in 2005 with a few boys throwing a ball around has now grown into a full-fledged association with a women's and men's team. Lacrosse is c... show more
The Hague's LGBTI+ swim team with different levels. Plons offers training sessions at various levels under guidance of professional trainers and coach... show more
The Wasps is a rugby club in Nijmegen with a women's, men's and a youth team. They also do touch rugby and walking rugby.
An expat social running club that meets weekly.
The Utrechtse Rugby Club (URC) was founded in 1967 as the 17th rugby club of the Netherlands, of the now approximately 100 clubs. They have various te... show more
Would you like to learn how to play cricket? You are most welcome at VCC!
Wilhelmus is a football club that is over 100 years old and largely runs on volunteers. They have a men's, women's and youth team.
Non-profit organisation supporting the expat community in the Netherlands.
The Alliance Française de La Haye specializes in teaching French as a foreign language. It also participates in organizing cultural events in The Hagu... show more
The American Women's Club of The Hague (AWC) has been bringing together English-speaking women for over 95 years. They warmly welcome women of all nat... show more
From 1965, the club organises cultural days with visits in museums and othert activities. French and Dutch explore together the very best of the count... show more
The Spanish Association of Professionals is an association whose objective is to promote networking/business among people and companies and organizati... show more
As its name suggests, the Hispanic Association of The Hague is a group of people interested in the Spanish language and the culture of all Spanish-spe... show more
A social club connecting people in the Netherlands who share a link to or interest in Australia and / or New Zealand.
The British Club of The Hague is an international social community that welcomes anyone in the area who enjoys involvement in British life and culture... show more
The British Society organises events with a British flavour. A very social club, they're open to people of every nationality who are English speakers ... show more
The Club of Amsterdam is an independent, international, future-oriented think-tank involved in channelling preferred futures. They organize events, se... show more
A club for German expats in the Netherlands. They meet every third Frida of the month for a regular get-together, and host readings and lectures.
Meet up with other English-speaking expats living in the Eindhoven area. Come along, make new friends and enjoy a few laughs. There is a meet up nearl... show more
An internationally-minded community featuring great events for globally geared people. The ideal way to grow your social network.
A comprehensive portal focusing on India centric information.
English-speaking group that connects people who understand the unique situation of being a foreigner in this modern Dutch city.
IWC Breda offers a meeting place for English-speaking women from all over the world.
Also known as the Pickwick Club, the International Women's Club Rotterdam is a social meeting place for women of all ages and backgrounds with English... show more
The primary purpose of this club is to bring together women of all nationalities living in the area of South Limburg, promoting friendship, sharing mu... show more
The IWC Amsterdam serves to unite women from all over the world, helping members who come to Holland to settle in, enjoy their new environment and gai... show more
The International Women's Contact Utrecht (IWCU) is an English-speaking social club for members, founded in 1992. They promote contact, community and ... show more
The International Women’s Contact The Hague (IWC), founded in 1978, brings together expatriate women living in the Netherlands as well as Dutch women ... show more
The Irish Club Netherlands (ICN) was founded in 1984 to provide a focal point for Irish people living in the Netherlands.
The Netherlands-India association is a friendship and cultural organisation related to these two countries.
The Oxford & Cambridge Society of the Netherlands is the official point of contact for alumni of both universities who reside in the Netherlands. They... show more
A small, friendly international group of women who meet regularly throughout the year for a variety of social, cultural and charitable functions. Whil... show more
Do you have international experience & enjoy cross-cultural encounters? Then the Rotary Club Utrecht International might be just right for you!
Portal for Latin Americans in Eindhoven.
The Hungry Mind is a volunteer-run community centre, café and activities centre, bringing together the local and international communities. They run a... show more
Polish Professional Women in the Netherlands is a platform uniting Polish female professionals and entrepreneurs living and working in the Netherlands.
A service club of professionals with an international background. They like to welcome individuals that are interested in forming friendships, buildin... show more
Breda Internationals is a community that helps expats and internationals living in Breda connect and share information and experiences. At Breda Inter... show more
Floorball is a fast, highly dynamic team sport and one of the most rapidly growing sports in Europe. HSK was founded and is still mostly carried on by... show more
Maastricht Netball is a newly thriving sport club, located in the South of Limburg within the Netherlands. Netball is a fast-paced and energetic game ... show more
DVS Badminton Club in Utrecht offers badminton for all ages and abilities. Among their members is a community of expats, so their communication is bot... show more
Cricket Club Bloemendaal is proud of its diverse and international membership profile, which creates a unique atmosphere at the club, with members fro... show more
The Empowerment Foundation is a non-profit organisation strengthening the labour market by supporting job seekers and small/medium sized businesses.
21st Century Book Club is a group that meets in person, in Leiden, to read and discuss many different types of books. They strive for diversity in gen... show more
TIC is a non-profit organisation which aims to help internationals feel more at home in the Netherlands by organising social and educational activitie... show more
Your Expat Social Club is an active Online Community for expats in The Netherlands. Connect with fellow expats, share experiences, find support, and j... show more
Want to play football without commitments? Join indoor and outdoor games. Book your first match now!
If you're an international woman living in the Eindhoven area, or you're a Dutch woman who has returned after living abroad, and you want to meet othe... show more
Have you ever packed a bag and headed out into the world to see what would happen next? You are a Girl Gone International. GGI creates safe, free comm... show more
WOW Family Center in Amsterdam brings together families for meaningful moments and learning experiences. It offers baby and toddler classes that boost... show more
NFC is one of the oldest football clubs in the Netherlands. Today, with over 600 members and 38 teams, around 80% of their players are internationals ... show more
Biënto Baseball and Softball Club was founded in March 1993. They are a club that continues to grow and welcomes international members, a club where s... show more
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