Win tickets to We Love Playmobil: The Watch & Play Experience

IamExpat is offering two family tickets to We Love Playmobil: The Watch & Play Experience in Amsterdam.

To participate, fill in the form below and tell the answer to the following question: "Which Playmobil world would your family love to explore, and why?"

You could be a lucky winner!

Location: Vincent Hall, Mauritskade 55A, 1092 AD Amsterdam

Vincent Hall, Mauritskade 55A, 1092 AD Amsterdam Date: October 29, 2026 - April 25, 2027

October 29, 2026 - April 25, 2027 Time: 10am-7pm

10am-7pm Prizes on offer: 2 family tickets (tickets for 2 adults & 2 children for each winner)

2 family tickets (tickets for 2 adults & 2 children for each winner) Great for: Toddlers, school-age kids, nostalgic adults, and toy collectors

Toddlers, school-age kids, nostalgic adults, and toy collectors Facilities: Cloakroom and pram parking

Step into a miniature wonder in Amsterdam

The We Love Playmobil exhibition has officially arrived at Vincent Hall in Amsterdam East, transforming the historic venue into a vibrant universe of hands-on creativity, giant dioramas and cutting-edge multimedia magic. Whether the Dutch rain is pouring or you simply want an inspiring weekend escape, this is the city’s freshest family outing.

360-degree immersive magic: toys brought to life

The undisputed highlight of the exhibition is a state-of-the-art 360-degree projection hall where the classic 7,5cm figures leap right out of the toy box and into vibrant, wall-to-wall animation. Dynamic projections surround you on every side, pulling visitors straight into living miniature worlds: