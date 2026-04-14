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IamExpat Webinar: Freiberufler or Tradesperson? Avoiding Costly Finanzamt Misclassifications

IamExpat Webinar: Freiberufler or Tradesperson? Avoiding Costly Finanzamt Misclassifications

IamExpat Webinar: Freiberufler or Tradesperson? Avoiding Costly Finanzamt Misclassifications

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Are you self-employed in Germany and unsure whether you are correctly classified as a Freiberufler or a Gewerbetreibender? This webinar will show you why this distinction matters and how getting it wrong can cost you thousands of euros.

The next IamExpat Webinar is presented by Joseph Ledovskich from Consentes, on May 27 at 7pm. Register now for free by clicking the link or filling in the form below, and learn more about being a self-employed person in Germany. Don’t miss your chance to ask the presenter, Joseph Ledovskich, your question!

Register for the webinar for free!

Don't miss the next IamExpat webinar!

  • Date: May 27, 2026
  • Time: 7pm-8pm
  • Title: Freiberufler or Tradesperson? Avoiding Costly Finanzamt Misclassifications
  • Presenter: Joseph Ledovskich from Consentes
  • Fill in the form below to register now (free) and confirm your attendance on Meetup

Tradesperson Webinar Iamexpat

Gain valuable knowledge about being self-employed in Germany

Are you self-employed in Germany and unsure whether you are correctly classified as a Freiberufler or a Gewerbetreibender? This webinar will show you why this distinction matters and how getting it wrong can cost you thousands of euros.

Many expats in Germany assume that the English word "freelancer" translates directly to the German legal term "Freiberufler." It does not. This false friend is one of the most common and most costly misunderstandings among international self-employed professionals in Germany. Whether you have already registered your business or are just starting, your classification under German tax law has significant financial and administrative consequences, and most people do not realise they may have it wrong.

In recent months, the advisors at Consentes have successfully supported numerous clients in reclassifying from Gewerbetreibender to Freiberufler. In many cases, resulting in the elimination of trade tax liability, the cancellation of IHK fees, and the recovery of taxes already paid.

Join us on May 27 at 7 pm to find out whether your classification is correct and what you can do about it.

What you will learn

Sign up for this webinar, which will cover:

  • Why "freelancer" and "Freiberufler" are not the same - and why it matters
  • The legal distinction between Freiberufler and Gewerbetreibender under German tax law
  • Which professions are commonly misclassified - and which ones surprise people most
  • The practical consequences of each classification: taxes, bookkeeping, registration obligations
  • How a reclassification works, who qualifies, and what to expect
  • Live Q&A with our tax advisors

Why should you attend this webinar?

Here are the benefits of attending the webinar:

  • Clear explanations in plain English, tailored to expats and international professionals
  • Real case examples from successful reclassification proceedings
  • Actionable guidance - whether you are just starting or have been self-employed for years

Don’t miss your chance to ask our experts your questions directly! We will have a live Q&A session at the end of the presentation. Register now and attend Consentes’s webinar on Wednesday, May 27, to find out whether the German tax system has you in the right category before the Finanzamt does.

Register for the webinar

Fill in the form below to register for this webinar, or head to the Bigmarker website to sign up there.

How does it work?

Participating couldn't be simpler: all you have to do is register for the webinar for free by clicking the link or filling in the form, and join a few minutes before 7pm on May 27. No downloads or software installations needed! You can also confirm your attendance on Meetup to join the conversation. 

Expats are constantly on the lookout for useful information and services tailored to their needs. The IamExpat Webinars offer a great opportunity for trustworthy specialists and expats to share insights, actionable strategies and best practices.

Replay available 

Can’t join at the exact date and time? Don’t worry! When you register, a replay link will be sent to you after the live webinar ends.

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