Weesp
1

rental properties in Weesp

Apartment
Weesp
38m2
1
No
€ 1.022per month

RELATED SERVICES

See all our directories
Rental agenciesShort term rentalsReal estate agents
Relocation servicesMoving companiesHandyman services
Cleaners & house cleaning servicesFurnitureInterior designers & architects

LATEST HOUSING NEWS & ARTICLES

Locals overbid by more than internationals when buying Dutch homeLocals overbid by more than internationals when buying Dutch home
International tenants more likely to lose rental deposits in the NetherlandsInternational tenants more likely to lose rental deposits in the Netherlands
Explore your new home in The Hague: The Residences by De PlesmanExplore your new home in The Hague: The Residences by De Plesman
Only 20 percent of Dutch homes affordable for average-income householdsOnly 20 percent of Dutch homes affordable for average-income households
The 5 best South American destinations to move to in 2026The 5 best South American destinations to move to in 2026
10 surprising facts about renting in Amsterdam10 surprising facts about renting in Amsterdam
Finding your first home doesn’t have to be stressful: Hypotheek4Starters can helpFinding your first home doesn’t have to be stressful: Hypotheek4Starters can help
11 reasons why buying a new-build home in Amsterdam’s Bajeskwartier is a smart move11 reasons why buying a new-build home in Amsterdam’s Bajeskwartier is a smart move

Apartments, rooms & houses for rent in the Netherlands

Apartments for rent in Amsterdam
Apartments for rent in Rotterdam
Apartments for rent in The Hague
Apartments for rent in Utrecht
Apartments for rent in Delft
Apartments for rent in Maastricht
Apartments for rent in Eindhoven
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.