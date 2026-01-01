Anloo
1

rental properties in Anloo

Apartment
Anloo
72m2
2
Yes
€ 885per month

RELATED SERVICES

See all our directories
Rental agenciesShort term rentalsReal estate agents
Relocation servicesMoving companiesHandyman services
Cleaners & house cleaning servicesFurnitureInterior designers & architects

LATEST HOUSING NEWS & ARTICLES

Landlords offloading Dutch rentals leads to record-high apartment salesLandlords offloading Dutch rentals leads to record-high apartment sales
Average Dutch rent costs over 1.800 euros as affordable housing dwindlesAverage Dutch rent costs over 1.800 euros as affordable housing dwindles
Dutch student rooms among most expensive in EuropeDutch student rooms among most expensive in Europe
12.000 tenants live in Dutch social housing while owning one or more homes12.000 tenants live in Dutch social housing while owning one or more homes
Robins hood interior design consulting: Your home, your styleRobins hood interior design consulting: Your home, your style
More young people buy first home as Dutch landlords sell off rental propertiesMore young people buy first home as Dutch landlords sell off rental properties
Discover the newly renovated Htel Serviced ApartmentsDiscover the newly renovated Htel Serviced Apartments
Municipal taxes rise for homeowners, average in 2026 is €1.000+Municipal taxes rise for homeowners, average in 2026 is €1.000+

Apartments, rooms & houses for rent in the Netherlands

Apartments for rent in Amsterdam
Apartments for rent in Rotterdam
Apartments for rent in The Hague
Apartments for rent in Utrecht
Apartments for rent in Delft
Apartments for rent in Maastricht
Apartments for rent in Eindhoven
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.