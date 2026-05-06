Home
Career
Working in the Netherlands
Coworking spaces in the Netherlands
directory

Coworking spaces in the Netherlands

Updated on May 6, 2026

Are you an ambitious entrepreneur looking for a dedicated desk in a creative co-working environment, or a growing startup seeking a fully-furnished office and a registered address?

Looking for flexible (club) memberships that give you access to facilities such as meeting rooms, breakout areas and event spaces in different locations and/or cities all over the Netherlands?

These coworking spaces in the Netherlands are excellent options for expat freelancers and international companies to build their business, join in-house community gatherings and network with other professionals:

Living in the Netherlands as an expat? 🌷 Get English-only public health insurance with zero deductible. All public hospitals & GPs covered. Join 21,000+ expats already covered. From €166.8/month -> https://www.gliderinsurance.nl/?utm_source=AIMiles

15 results
Featured

Mindspace

For business travelers and remote workers, one thing counts above all: a reliable workplace, high-quality and exactly where you need it. With over 45 ... show more

Amsterdam, Utrecht

Social Impact Factory Kauwgomballenfabriek

Need a flexible workspace or office? Social Impact Factory Kauwgomballenfabriek in Amsterdam offers just that! A hub for social entrepreneurship, we u... show more

Amsterdam

The Social Hub

Choose flexible coworking, a dedicated desk or private office at one of The Social Hub. Day passes or memberships, we've got options to fit your rhyth... show more

Amsterdam, Delft
3 more

Young Workspaces

Young Workspaces offers premium, expat-friendly coworking and private office solutions. Our space includes private offices, dedicated desks, meeting r... show more

Amsterdam, The Hague

Nexpace

Work your way at Nexpace. Flexible offices, desks & podcast studio with no long-term contracts. Register your company and join a vibrant community of ... show more

Amsterdam

Frequency Work Lounge

Quiet, distraction-free workspace, flexible month-to-month memberships, dedicated or hot desks. Bookable meeting rooms and phone booths. Convenient lo... show more

The Hague, Delft

FloLab - Wellness Coworking

Flolab is a wellness-first coworking boutique created for health-conscious entrepreneurs, freelancers and remote workers. Based in the centre of the H... show more

Ruby Luuk

Explore the dynamic and innovative workspace at Ruby Luuk, situated in the charming Amstelkwartier of Amsterdam. Once the city's industrial hub, this ... show more

Zoku

Elevate your work experience at Zoku Amsterdam, where co-working spaces and meeting rooms are designed to foster connections, ignite creativity, and e... show more

Spaces Rode Olifant

Conveniently located near Centraal Station, Spaces Rode Olifant is a unique red brick building in the Amsterdam School style, an iconic landmark on Th... show more

MyWorkLounge

Need to broaden your horizon? Join your neighborhood coworking space! A cosy and friendly environment where you can get your work done while exchangin... show more

42workspace

Rotterdam's leading tech coworking hub, fostering a vibrant community of tech startups, scale-ups, and freelancers. Recognized as the #1 Coworking Spa... show more

Progress Bar

Experience elevated productivity at Progress Bar, Rotterdam's premier coworking space and the city's first, founded in 2012. Achieve your goals in a s... show more

Get listed

Interested in featuring among our directories of expat-friendly businesses? Get your business listed and reach our audience.

Get in touch

Related Directories

Company formation
Career coaches
Recruitment agencies
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.