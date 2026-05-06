Mindspace
For business travelers and remote workers, one thing counts above all: a reliable workplace, high-quality and exactly where you need it. With over 45 ... show more
Are you an ambitious entrepreneur looking for a dedicated desk in a creative co-working environment, or a growing startup seeking a fully-furnished office and a registered address?
Looking for flexible (club) memberships that give you access to facilities such as meeting rooms, breakout areas and event spaces in different locations and/or cities all over the Netherlands?
These coworking spaces in the Netherlands are excellent options for expat freelancers and international companies to build their business, join in-house community gatherings and network with other professionals:
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For business travelers and remote workers, one thing counts above all: a reliable workplace, high-quality and exactly where you need it. With over 45 ... show more
Need a flexible workspace or office? Social Impact Factory Kauwgomballenfabriek in Amsterdam offers just that! A hub for social entrepreneurship, we u... show more
Located just across Central Station, A’DAM.works is a dream come true for creative and diverse minds. You can choose from a flexible desk, dedicated d... show more
Find your ideal office with Flexas.com. Whether you're looking for a coworking hub, serviced or conventional office, we support you with tailored, exp... show more
Choose flexible coworking, a dedicated desk or private office at one of The Social Hub. Day passes or memberships, we've got options to fit your rhyth... show more
Young Workspaces offers premium, expat-friendly coworking and private office solutions. Our space includes private offices, dedicated desks, meeting r... show more
Work your way at Nexpace. Flexible offices, desks & podcast studio with no long-term contracts. Register your company and join a vibrant community of ... show more
Quiet, distraction-free workspace, flexible month-to-month memberships, dedicated or hot desks. Bookable meeting rooms and phone booths. Convenient lo... show more
Flolab is a wellness-first coworking boutique created for health-conscious entrepreneurs, freelancers and remote workers. Based in the centre of the H... show more
Explore the dynamic and innovative workspace at Ruby Luuk, situated in the charming Amstelkwartier of Amsterdam. Once the city's industrial hub, this ... show more
Conveniently located near Centraal Station, Spaces Rode Olifant is a unique red brick building in the Amsterdam School style, an iconic landmark on Th... show more
Rotterdam's leading tech coworking hub, fostering a vibrant community of tech startups, scale-ups, and freelancers. Recognized as the #1 Coworking Spa... show more
Experience elevated productivity at Progress Bar, Rotterdam's premier coworking space and the city's first, founded in 2012. Achieve your goals in a s... show more
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