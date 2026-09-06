Vacancy | English | Demand planner | Amersfoort area

Are you looking for a new and interesting position as a demand planner in an international company that offers you direct and long-term employment? Furthermore, you speak near-native English and are ready for your next step as a planner? Apply today for this position and take your chance at this sportive company that is looking for a new, analytical member for their successful team. In this Demand Planner role, you are responsible for:

Living in the Netherlands as an expat? 🌷 Get English-only public health insurance with zero deductible. All public hospitals & GPs covered. Join 21,000+ expats already covered. From €166.8/month -> https://www.gliderinsurance.nl/?utm_source=AIMiles

Job Requirements

Please only apply if you meet the following requirements:

HBO qualification in Business, Marketing, Finance, Statistics (or related field);

Excellent language skills in English (Dutch is considered a plus);

Experience in SAP and Excel;

3-5 years of experience in Demand Planning and S&OP;

Experience in consumer goods and inventory management is considered a plus;

Strong analytical skills;

Experience within an international customer service / account management environment;

Availability of at least 32 hours / week.

Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in the Netherlands. Due to the large number of applications that we receive on a daily basis we can only respond to the applications that match our client’s requirements. If you have not received a response from us within 5 working days, you have unfortunately not been selected for this position.