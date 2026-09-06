Vacancy | English | Demand planner | Amersfoort area

Vacancy | English | Demand planner | Amersfoort area

Posted on September 6, 2026
Nijkerk
Posted on September 6, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

Are you looking for a new and interesting position as a demand planner in an international company that offers you direct and long-term employment? Furthermore, you speak near-native English and are ready for your next step as a planner? Apply today for this position and take your chance at this sportive company that is looking for a new, analytical member for their successful team.
In this Demand Planner role, you are responsible for:

  • Forecasting the future demand through direct contact with the top clients and in close collaboration with the sales agents;
  • Analyzing data in order to detect market trends;
  • Actively applying detected trends in order to anticipate needs in the supply chain ;
  • Analyzing demand and aligning with the production plant;
  • Using SAP and Excel as your main forecasting tools;
  • Preparing reports for monthly reviews with management;
  • Collaborating closely with other departments on a global level.

What do we offer you

We offer you:

Living in the Netherlands as an expat? 🌷 Get English-only public health insurance with zero deductible. All public hospitals & GPs covered. Join 21,000+ expats already covered. From €166.8/month -> https://www.gliderinsurance.nl/?utm_source=AIMiles

  • A direct contract at the company;
  • A permanent position;
  • An attractive salary based on your experience, with a salary up to €3500/month.

Job Requirements

Please only apply if you meet the following requirements:

  • HBO qualification in Business, Marketing, Finance, Statistics (or related field);
  • Excellent language skills in English (Dutch is considered a plus);
  • Experience in SAP and Excel;
  • 3-5 years of experience in Demand Planning and S&OP;
  • Experience in consumer goods and inventory management is considered a plus;
  • Strong analytical skills;
  • Experience within an international customer service / account management environment;
  • Availability of at least 32 hours / week.

Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in the Netherlands. Due to the large number of applications that we receive on a daily basis we can only respond to the applications that match our client’s requirements. If you have not received a response from us within 5 working days, you have unfortunately not been selected for this position.

About the company

Our client is a specialized company in their field. Their European headquarters are located near Amersfoort.

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