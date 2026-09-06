Vacancy | English | Demand planner | Amersfoort area
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
Are you looking for a new and interesting position as a demand planner in an international company that offers you direct and long-term employment? Furthermore, you speak near-native English and are ready for your next step as a planner? Apply today for this position and take your chance at this sportive company that is looking for a new, analytical member for their successful team.
In this Demand Planner role, you are responsible for:
- Forecasting the future demand through direct contact with the top clients and in close collaboration with the sales agents;
- Analyzing data in order to detect market trends;
- Actively applying detected trends in order to anticipate needs in the supply chain ;
- Analyzing demand and aligning with the production plant;
- Using SAP and Excel as your main forecasting tools;
- Preparing reports for monthly reviews with management;
- Collaborating closely with other departments on a global level.
What do we offer you
We offer you:
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- A direct contract at the company;
- A permanent position;
- An attractive salary based on your experience, with a salary up to €3500/month.
Job Requirements
Please only apply if you meet the following requirements:
- HBO qualification in Business, Marketing, Finance, Statistics (or related field);
- Excellent language skills in English (Dutch is considered a plus);
- Experience in SAP and Excel;
- 3-5 years of experience in Demand Planning and S&OP;
- Experience in consumer goods and inventory management is considered a plus;
- Strong analytical skills;
- Experience within an international customer service / account management environment;
- Availability of at least 32 hours / week.
Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in the Netherlands. Due to the large number of applications that we receive on a daily basis we can only respond to the applications that match our client’s requirements. If you have not received a response from us within 5 working days, you have unfortunately not been selected for this position.
About the company
Our client is a specialized company in their field. Their European headquarters are located near Amersfoort.